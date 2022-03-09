PENN YAN — As Newark boys basketball coach Henry Kuperus put it, “You can’t call yourselves Class B champions until you win this game.”
Class B1 champion Newark battled B2 titleist Wellsville all 48 minutes for the right to claim Class B as its own. In the end, the Reds won another close, physical game to advance to regionals, 45-41.
“Going into this game, (we knew) Wellsville was physical,” Kuperus said afterward. “They’re physical, they’re tough, they’re a good basketball team with good shooters. Tons of credit to them, they took us out for a while but credit back to my guys, they could have hung their heads and gave up when we got down and they didn’t.”
Eli Schmidt led the Lions with 16 points, while Cody Costello had 13, including three 3-pointers. The Lions bowed out of the postseason after their third sectional championship under coach Raymie Auman since 2016.
Newark’s all-around game was near-perfect early on. The Reds used their size to their advantage and grabbed a 15-6 lead after one quarter. Even with Class B2 MVP Logan Dunbar, Wellsville was not prepared for Newark’s athletic big men in Isaiah Camp, Raeshawn Howard and Brayden Steve. Steve ended with a game-high 22 points.
The Reds’ poise and control gave them a 13-point lead early in the second and Newark (18-6) looked like it would end the game by halftime.
Not so fast.
Wellsville began to change the pace and swung momentum in its favor. Anytime the Lions (14-9) had the chance, they sprinted down the court in transition, penetrated inside and then kicked out to their shooters. Within a minute and a half in the second quarter, the Reds’ lead went from 19-6 to 19-17.
“We let (Cody Costello) get hot,” Kuperus said. “We got a little tired — I could have done a better job at rotating guys in — they beat us back in transition, (Costello) got a couple easy 3s in transition, we lost (Dunbar) coming off a screen and there’s nine points in a matter of a minute and half when we were up 10 or 11.”
Camp ended the 11-0 Wellsville run but by then the Lions had awoken and were prepared to slug it out for the remainder of the game. Newark’s defense managed to slow Wellsville down and keep a 22-19 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t panic and went into halftime up,” Kuperus said. “We told the guys, ‘Basketball is a game of runs, let’s have our run,’ and that didn’t happen. We just kept it together.”
Wellsville’s tempo did not allow Newark to get comfortable on offense and as a result, the Reds lost their lead for the first time all game after an and-1 by Schmidt. Alex Perkins splashed a 3-pointer soon after and all of the sudden, the Reds were down 29-25.
Then, the B1 MVP stepped up. Steve took matters into his own hands and scored seven straight points — two at the free throw line were followed by a long 3-pointer and an up-and- under layup all within two minutes.
The Reds ended the third on a 9-1 run to take a 34-30 lead.
After trading baskets in the early fourth quarter, Schmidt went two-for-two at the line and tied the game, 38-38 with 3:44 to go. A clutch bucket from Steve off an assist from point guard Gabriel Caraballo gave the Reds a 41-38 lead after Howard went 1-2 at the line.
Wellsville took a timeout with possession at 2:18 and Dunbar got the Lions within one point off the quick inbound pass in the paint.
Up 41-40, Newark’s defense did what it’s done for the past three rounds of the postseason: they locked everything down.
Caraballo’s defense on Schmidt forced a traveling violation and with the ball in his hands, the Reds chewed clock before Camp was fouled and headed to the line for 1-and-1. Camp didn’t convert on the first and the Lions grabbed the rebound with a chance to take the lead.
As they did against Greece-Olympia in the semifinal and Palmyra-Macedon in the final, the Reds’ defense negated any chance for a lead change.
The game wound down and when the Lions began to foul, Steve converted at the free throw line four times in a row to seal it.
Newark will face Section 6 crossover champion Allegany-Limestone in the Far West Regional on Saturday night, 7 p.m., at Buffalo State College.
AT PENN YAN Wellsville (41)
Costello 5 0-0 13, Perkins 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 4 7-10 16, Riley 1 0-0 2, Dunbar 2 2-2 7. Totals: 13 9-12 41.
Newark (45)
Steve 6 8-8 22, Caraballo 2 0-0 4, Camp 5 1-3 11, Howard 2 4-8 8. Totals: 15 13-21 45. Wellsville 6 19 11 41 Newark 15 22 34 45
Three-point goals: Wells. 6 (Costello 3, Perkins, Schmidt, Dunbar); Newark 2 (Steve 2). Total fouls: Wells. 15, Newark 12. Fouled out: None.