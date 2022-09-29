For many New York-based Big 30 football teams, Week 4 marked not only the halfway point in their seasons, but also a potential turning point … or perhaps more accurately, the point at which they must decide what happens from here.
Entering last weekend, four squads were still undefeated and three had just one loss, with two of those coming to state power Randolph. But of those seven programs, only two had secured on-field victories by Saturday night.
For the two that won, Salamanca and Franklinville/Ellicottville, those triumphs were about as critical as any they’ll have this regular season — from both a confidence and positioning standpoint.
The Warriors, a year after getting handled at home by Fredonia, 42-19, went on the road and downed the defending Class C South champions, 40-30, in a game that will almost surely affect playoff seeding next month. In that one, Jesse Stahlman, a Week 4 Connolly Cup honoree, only further cemented his case as one of the top running backs in the Big 30, carrying 20 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Armed with that momentum, Salamanca will now play a second-straight road game against a league favorite, this time Southwestern, against whom a win would give it a stranglehold on the division.
F/E, meanwhile, made its own statement while providing an initial answer to what many had wondered: Just how good is it?
THE TITANS, with a handful of new players at key positions, including quarterback, had won their first two games (over a non-league foe at home and a bottom-half Wilson team) and were competitive in a 28-12 loss to Randolph. And in their first truly pivotal matchup of the year, they rose to the occasion, pulling out a gutsy 16-8 overtime triumph over Portville. That gave Coach Jason Marsh’s squad wins over Portville in consecutive seasons. More importantly, it gave F/E the inside track on the valuable No. 2 spot (behind the Cardinals) in the Class D standings, a position it can all but secure with a win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama in Week 6 at Clymer.
But while Salamanca and F/E now have a springboard into the second half, other squads have questions to answer.
FOR RANDOLPH and B-R, those queries aren’t of their own making. Both teams were forced to settle for forfeit wins last week, the former to Frewsburg, which was already struggling and facing numbers issues in the days leading up to the game, and the latter to Mynderse, which, if nothing else, saved it a nearly three-hour bus ride to Seneca Falls.
Both teams had been dominant amid 3-0 starts, the Cardinals topping three quality opponents in Salamanca, C/S/P and F/E and the Wolverines, in 8-man play, winning their games by an average score of 39-17. And though there’s nothing to suggest that either will falter — and both remain the clear frontrunners for a regular season league championship — each will have had some momentum halted after being idle for 14 days.
And then there are the local teams in Section 6 Class B.
Pioneer remains in control of its destiny at 2-0 in B-1 play, but it had its scorching (3-0) start cooled by non-league opponent Albion last Friday, and will now bring a loss into this week’s home showdown with Iroquois, which again ranks No. 1 in the Western New York small school poll, one spot ahead of Randolph. With both teams 2-0 and Pioneer having already blanked West Seneca East 28-0, this game will likely go a long way toward determining a division champion. Olean, after an impressive 2-0 start in B-2, has been humbled with consecutive losses to Albion (38-21) and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (34-0). And now it faces a true crossroads with a home matchup against league leader Cheektowaga, which handled that same Falconer/CV team, 30-14, in Week 3.
AND AT Portville, it’s far from time to panic. The Panthers, with a veteran lineup, had started 3-0 and could absolutely have won that Week 4 matchup with F/E, falling just short in the extra session. Only now, Portville just has a bit more work to do, with upcoming games against both C/S/P and Randolph, if it’s still going to make a play for that No. 2 seed in Class D.
But even with those setbacks, it’s still been a mostly banner year for the Big 30’s New York teams, as evidenced by the state rankings. In the second poll of the year, released Wednesday, Randolph checked in at No. 5 in Class D while F/E and Portville sit No. 10 and 11, respectively. In Class C, Salamanca ranks No. 11; in Class B, Pioneer is an honorable mention and in the 8-man ranks, B-R ranks No. 3 in the state.
Additionally this week, the Big 30 produced two year-end Trench Trophy nominees, with Salamanca lineman Jaxon Ross and Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tyler Gibas earning the honor.