(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the New York defense.)
In preparation for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, coaches use several factors to decide which guys play on each side of the ball.
Coaches from each respective school can indicate whether a player is stronger on offense or defense when nominating their players to the game’s roster.
“So we take that into consideration obviously,” Southwestern coach Jake Burkholder, this year’s New York Big 30 coach, said. “We want the kids to have fun too, so we want them to play where they’re most comfortable and where they think they can succeed the most and then at the end of the day we’ve got to put kids where we need the bodies too. So it’s a mixture of those three things.”
But when the players had the chance to give their input, there’s no question to which side the 2022 New York seniors leaned.
“We met all the kids and asked them what they wanted to play and there were like six guys that wanted to play offense,” Burkholder said. “Everybody wanted to play defense. So we had to obviously make some changes there, had to have enough guys to go both ways.”
Burkholder said that’s not so common among young players. Offensive players, of course, usually get more fame.
“From coaching and even watching my young boys playing football, everybody wants to be a wide receiver or quarterback,” Burkholder said. You watch the NFL highlights, it’s always those guys, so that’s kind of where everybody floats towards ...”
But not everybody on the Big 30 roster for Burkholder and his staff.
BURKHOLDER primarily will coach the New York defense, with help from assistant Chris Payne, a mainstay on the Clymer/Sherman/Panama staff. He had more than enough players volunteer for his side.
“With this group of guys we have for Big 30, I think a lot of guys, that’s just their mentality: they’re defensive guys, they want to be on that more physical side — if you want to put it that way — of football,” he said. “But it’s a little easier, too, based on schemes and what we can do: there’s a lot less to learn on the defensive side, so that may have played a role into it as well.”
Burkholder said by the midpoint of New York’s first practice last Monday, the coaching staff had a rough idea of each unit’s roster with some minor tweaks.
“There were some kids that dropped out and weren’t cleared from previous injuries that were kind of unexpected,” he said, “so we had to make some adjustments due to that, but we’ve been pretty set since the first day.”
OFFICIALLY, coaches can alter their offensive and defensive units until Thursday this week. As of Monday, the New York defense had a defensive line that included Andrew Bolya (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Conner Ferguson (Wellsville), Jodey Frame (Randolph) and Kody Shinners (Salamanca) with defensive ends Jasiah Jarocinski (Pioneer), Joshua Lea (Allegany-Limestone) and Julius Childs (Olean). Middle linebackers included Matt Giardini (Allegany-Limestone) and Michael Swimline (Cuba-Rushford) with outside linebackers Logan Ellis (Pioneer), Christian Hines (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Gavin Phillips (Gowanda) and Shawn Remsen (Salamanca). New York cornerbacks included Jack Buncy (Pioneer), Brayden Ellis (Bolivar-Richburg), Railey Silvis (Olean) and Brandon Cornelius (Portville) with Joshua Bush (Randolph), Alexander Perkins (Wellsville) and Ryan Stillman (Portville) at safety. Frame and Cornelius are listed as injured and out for the game.
“With it being an all-star game, you’ve got generally the best of the best selected for that,” Burkholder said. “So we’ve got athletes and guys that are very good at their jobs all over the field. So that makes it a little easier to coach because you’ve got guys that have had experience playing varsity football since maybe ninth grade, eighth grade, whatever it may be, so a lot of these guys are able to kind of pick up and jump right in. So that’s been nice. Our defensive line, we’ve got some really big kids, we’ve got some really quick linebackers, so I think we’re in really good shape with the skills that these kids bring to the table and what we’re able to do defensively.”
Burkholder noted the biggest defensive coaching challenge is adopting terminology for similar concepts that may differ from school to school. Game rules require defenses to play a 4-3 base, common among many local teams, while limiting stunts and blitzes.
“People want to see high-scoring football games and big plays and things like that,” Burkholder said. “But a lot of teams run a 4-3 because it’s a very simple defense to run, but it just puts you in some situations with goal line stuff and some of those situations, so you’re a little handcuffed but you’ve got the best guys in the area out there and they’re going to make some plays.”
Even with the limitations in place, Burkholder wants his defensive players to impact the game with a big play of their own.
“The biggest thing is you want to make an impact, whether that’s on a big hit, a turnover, a defensive touchdown, whatever that is,” he said. “Go out and make an impact, focus on doing your job and have confidence that everybody else is going to be doing what they’re supposed to be doing and it’ll all work out. But we do definitely let them know that they are kind of handcuffed with what we can and can’t do and that they’ve got to kind of overcome that obstacle to be successful. We’re just going to drive that home like, ‘They don’t think you can stop ‘em.’ It’s a good time and it’s a great group of kids.”