In a year where the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase will be bigger than ever before, the Pennsylvania boys hope to reverse their recent fortunes.
Pennsy has lost four of five games to New York since the inter-state battle was introduced. First-year head coach Michael Shaffer is confident, however, in what he called an “intelligent” Keystone squad, as PA aims to defend home turf this year.
“Last year’s game was tight — there was a lot of emotion and it was just a fun time,” said Shaffer, who coaches the St. Marys boys in the fall and served as a Pennsy assistant at last year’s Corporate Cup. “When I got the opportunity to be involved again, I wasn’t going to pass it up. It’s a great experience that you don’t often get with soccer in our area of the state.”
The Corporate Cup’s sixth edition will be played Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Parkway Field. This year, the program will also feature a “Silver” edition of the boys and girls games, in addition to the “Gold” games that will be played afterward.
“The level of soccer in our area is being elevated just by having the extra game,” Shaffer said. “Come practice time, it gave us more opportunities to do full scrimmages, plus be able to move people around and see what positions they’re better at than others.”
Shaffer’s Gold squad will be tasked with Devin Kinney’s NY boys. Kinney, who doubles as coach of the Hinsdale boys, assumed Corporate Cup head coaching duties for the first time as well, previously serving as an NY assistant.
“Now that I’m getting older and past the age of playing, it’s nice to teach and continue to grow the game in the area,” Kinney said. “This game does a great job of that, as well. Once we had the roster picked, it was tough to split the kids up, and I’d say we have a pretty solid group going into the game.”
Kinney’s team will be headlined by reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Huddy Kwiatkowski, a defender from Allegany-Limestone. Kwiatkowski was selected NY’s Most Valuable Player in 2021’s Empire State victory, a 4-3 triumph that avenged Pennsy’s victory the year before.
“There is a little strategy, but I think the biggest thing in a situation like this is trying to bring the chemistry together,” Kinney said. “With the kids coming from all these different schools and areas, we want to get everyone’s style down and get used to what this or that player is going to do in situations. We want to build chemistry and have everyone on the same page going into the game.”
Practice time is limited, but not nonexistent. After a three-session tryout, NY and PA endured a handful of practices, working to form an optimal lineup.
“The difficulty is that we really don’t know much about the other team,” Shaffer said. “You need to gauge a little from what you saw last year, and just focus on good, solid soccer tactics. Stress the strategy, then make adjustments to what the opponents have come game time as you see it play out.”
The familiarity that does exist, both coaches said, stems from players returning to the game from years past. Others may play together outside of their scholastic season.
“The kids that do well in this are the ones that play year-round,” Kinney said. “A lot of the kids are the same age so they do play on travel teams together, and that helps. We have a lot of returners, and some seniors that have been involved in the game for three or four years now.”
Pennsy will rely on several returners, including Jack Darling, a shutdown defender from Warren whose size, Shaffer hopes, will deter NY attacks. Kane’s Josh Greville and Port Allegany’s River Cramer will energize PA’s attack, while Port’s Ty Guilds provides an elite goalkeeping option between the posts.
“Once we see their defense and their offensive strategy, we’ll try to make our adjustments,” Shaffer said. “I’m going into it assuming it’s going to be as physical, emotional and tight as last year’s game. The crew we have is very calm, smart and goal-oriented. I’m hoping we can contain the emotion and physicality part of it, and be a little more strategic and purposeful in our interactions.”
The girls’ Silver match will kick-off at noon, followed by the boys’ Silver match at 2:30 p.m. The girls’ Gold match at 5 p.m. will then precede the boys’ Gold match at 7:30.
“These kids have definitely put in the work at practice and they’re ready to go,” Kinney said. “Especially going to PA this year, I think they want to show that they have what it takes to keep the trend going and make it five out of six.”