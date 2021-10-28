It drew the praise of the national broadcast hosts, who lauded both the accomplishments of last year and the talent it welcomes back.
It attracted more media members to its 20-minute time slot on Zoom than any other team in the conference. It garnered the collective nod of voters, who made this the first universal conclusion in seven years.
Yes, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, more than it ever has been before, was the darling of Atlantic 10 Media Day on Wednesday. And why wouldn’t it be? For the first time in program history, the Bonnies are the unequivocal league favorites.
BONA, as expected, was tabbed to finish first -- and repeat as A-10 champions -- in the official 2021-22 preseason poll, revealed yesterday ahead of a virtual media day event. It also received all 28 first-place votes, making it the first unanimous No. 1 selection since VCU in 2014.
It marked the first time in its 43-year league history that Bona was chosen as the singular favorite to win the A-10. It was simultaneously a high-watermark preseason ranking for the program under Mark Schmidt after being chosen to finish second, behind Rhode Island, in 2017-18.
“It’s quite an honor,” Schmidt acknowledged of the distinction during his morning interview session. “It’s a credit to our players, my staff, the administration here; we’ve come a long way. To be picked No. 1 preseason in such a great league with great coaches, great players, great programs … it’s an honor and something we don’t take lightly.”
Much as it has been over the last half decade, Bona was one of the more respected teams in the October forecast … though this year that was a foregone conclusion after it came in at No. 23 in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll.
THREE Bonnies earned all-league honors, as seniors Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi were both cited to the All-Conference First Team and classmate Jaren Holmes was named to the Second Team. That signaled the fourth time in the last six years that Bona had at least two players named to a preseason team and had at least one designated to the First Team. It’s the second time it’s had multiple first teamers, alongside 2017, when both Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley earned that honor.
Additionally, Osunniyi, the reigning A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, was again (naturally) chosen to the preseason All-Defensive Team, making it three-straight seasons with that accolade.
Bona, after bringing all five starters back from a team that won both the A-10 regular season and tournament titles, collected the maximum 392 poll points, as voted by select media members and the league’s 14 head coaches (28 total ballots). For the most part, there were few surprises behind it, as Richmond, which also returns five starters, was tabbed for second (359 points), with re-tooled Saint Louis and VCU filling out the top four and Dayton, Davidson and Rhode Island, in that order, rounding out the top half.
IN 14 previous seasons under Schmidt, Bona has gone from having literally everybody picked ahead of it (it was chosen last in the latter’s first campaign in 2007-08) to at least a handful of teams it was viewed to be chasing from the outset.
This is the first instance in which it has both the privilege and burden of being No. 1 … and at a time when the conference is back on an uptick after a couple of lean years between 2018-21.
The challenge now is to try to repeat, and Bona understands just how tall a task that is. It hasn’t been done singularly since Saint Louis in 2013 and ‘14.
“In this league it’s … anybody,” said Schmidt, when asked who he thought his team’s biggest challengers would be this winter. “You look at the poll, Richmond with all those guys coming back is gonna be tremendous, and Coach Mooney does such a great job with them; Saint Louis, VCU, Dayton, Davidson, you can go on down the line.
“That’s why … for us being picked No. 1, it’s a great honor, just because of how good this league is. A lot of it is luck, injuries, a bounce of the ball. You look at last year, we had some close games, for the most part we stayed injury-free, so there’s a lot of factors that go into it. I can’t really pick one team that’s going to step up -- there’s a ton of teams.”
Lofton and Osunniyi were joined on the First Team by Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins, the fifth-year Richmond tandem of Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden and one of the league’s lesser-known but rising stars in Davidson’s Hyunjung Lee.
2021-22 ATLANTIC 10
PRESEASON POLL
(first place votes in parentheses)
1. St. Bonaventure (28)
2. Richmond
3. Saint Louis
4. VCU
5. Dayton
6. Davidson
7. Rhode Island
8. George Mason
9. Massachusetts
10. Saint Joseph’s
11. Duquesne
12. George Washington
13. La Salle
14. Fordham
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Lofton, Sr., G, St. Bonaventure
Javonte Perkins, Sr., G, Saint Louis
Jacob Gilyard, Sr., G, Richmond
Hyunjung Lee, Jr., G, Davidson
Grant Golden, Sr., F, Richmond
Osun Osunniyi, Sr., C, St. Bonaventure
SECOND TEAM
Jaren Holmes, Sr., G, St. Bonaventure
James Bishop, Jr., G, George Washington
Jordan Hall, So., G/F, Saint Joseph’s
Taylor Funk, Sr., F, Saint Joseph’s
Vince Williams, Sr., F, VCU
Tyler Burton, Jr., F, Richmond
THIRD TEAM
Jeremy Sheppard, Sr., G, Rhode Island
Yuri Collins, Sr., G, Saint Louis
Mustapaa Amzil, So., F, Dayton
Toumani Camara, So., F, Dayton
Josh Oduro, Jr., F, George Mason
Luka Brajkovic, Sr., F, Davidson
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jacob Gilyard, Sr., G, Richmond
Yuri Collins, So., G, Saint Louis
Hason Ward, Jr., F, VCU
Makhel Mitchell, So., C, Rhode Island
Osun Osunniyi, Sr., C, St. Bonaventure