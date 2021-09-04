PORTVILLE — In many ways, it was the start of a new era for the Portville football team.
The Panthers, after all, had graduated 17 players from last year’s standout campaign, essentially the core group that helped lift Portville from 1-7 and 3-6 (in 2017 and ‘18) to 7-2 and 5-1 the following two years amid the rebuilding effort under Josh Brooks. Included in that group was star running back Jayden Lassiter, one of the key pillars of that turnaround and the spring’s Co-New York Offensive Player of the Year.
This was a group that was returning just three starters from that run and just one league all-star — running back/linebacker Zander Keim.
With that new start came questions.
And Portville went a long way toward answering those queries and demonstrating that it has no interest in taking a step back just because it’s a program in transition … with Keim at the center of it.
Keim produced 73 yards of offense (55 rushing, 18 receiving) and tallied his team’s first score of the year — a 10-yard TD pass from Luke Petryszak — to help the Panthers to a convincing 28-6 triumph over Gowanda/Pine Valley in their non-league season-opener Friday night.
Keim also had nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack while Dakota Mascho had a sack and five tackles and Caiden Zollinger 5 ½ stops. That was part of a strong defensive effort for Portville, which surrendered just 138 total yards, including only six through the air, and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Kaedon Holcomb had a head-turning debut as Lassiter’s successor, rushing 24 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a workhorse-like effort in the backfield. Dakota Mascho added a four-yard TD plunge and Brandon Cornelius chipped in three catches for 40 yards for the Panthers, who held a 20-0 halftime lead and put the game away with a five-yard Holcomb TD scamper in the third quarter. Petryszak, in his first start in place of the departed Hunter Griffin, completed 9-of-18 passes for a touchdown and two picks while adding a two-point conversion run.
Overall, Brooks was pleased with how his new-look team responded in its first real game under the spotlight.
“We’re just incredibly happy with our kids’ effort,” said the fourth-year coach Brooks, whose team has rattled off 11-straight regular season victories (including a forfeit) and has won 13 of the last 16 overall. “We talk about culture all the time; they understand, it’s their time, they’re the next up. They understand plays aren’t going to make themselves, they need to go out there and do that. We had a lot of guys step up in spots they’d never been in before; we had some guys that had injuries and other guys really stepped up and showed us that they could play.
“We’re really looking forward to growing and continuing to work. And it’s always a good feeling when you’re 1-0 to start the season.”
Maddox Browning posted a 1-yard touchdown run for Gowanda/Pine Valley.