BRADFORD — A culture change started the process.
But, as the Bradford football team aims to turn around its recent fortunes, the coming weeks will determine whether the Owls are ready to do so on the field.
After what players and coaches considered to be an exceptionally productive offseason, the Owls enter 2022 with a new starting quarterback, new weapons around him and a young — yet experienced — core of players. They’ll hope to channel those newfound positives into the win column.
“The energy is different,” said coach Jeff Puglio, who enters his 13th season in charge of the Owls. “We knew when we made these philosophical changes there were going to be some growing pains. We knew it was going to be a struggle and I think we’re starting to come through right now.”
In its third year utilitzing an “air raid” offensive attack, Bradford finally has a quarterback groomed for the job. Austin Davis and Elijah Fitton quarterbacked the Owls under the style previously, but each was a converted running back, renowned more for their ability on the ground.
After seeing time in relief a year ago, however, sophomore Talan Reese holds the keys to Bradford’s offense. A pocket passer raised under offensive coordinator Nate Zitnik’s system, Reese spent the offseason making sure he was ready.
“(Davis) and (Fitton) were really good at what they did, but at the end of the day, they were running backs in the wing-t that had to turn into quarterbacks in the air raid,” Puglio said. “That’s not easy to do. (Reese) has been at quarterback in the air raid from the start, so he’s been groomed for this and has a really strong command of this offense.”
Reese completed 57-of-121 passes in six games as a freshman, throwing five touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was one of several young Owls that saw extended playing time as a result of injuries.
“We expect him to lead us,” Puglio said of Reese. “That’s a lot to put on a sophomore, but Talan isn’t your typical sophomore. He’s done the homework and put in the hours you don’t see out here. He’s been in the Zooms with Coach Zitnik and, between baseball and basketball, he never missed football workouts. He’s dedicated to this, he’s said his favorite sport is football and it’s shown based on what he is showing us.”
Reese grew in the offseason, as well, now standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds. The Owls added much-needed size throughout their roster, as they struggled at the line of scrimmage a year ago.
“We look athletic,” Puglio said. “The weight room numbers kind of blew my mind, with how much stronger we got this year. That’s a testament to the coaches who have been working in there. You don’t expect to see 20 kids in the weight room on a Friday night in the summer, and we got that every Friday. That’s just the culture kind of shifting.”
Targets won’t be lacking in Bradford’s pass-heavy offense. The Owls’ top two targets from last season — Dalton Dixon and Jerid Wilmoth — each graduated, but Lucas Laktash looks to fill the No. 1 slot after missing half of last season with injuries.
Laktash caught 17 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in six games as a junior. He’ll be asked to fill the void left by Dixon on the outside.
“(Laktash) has played a lot of football for us and he’s played a lot of positions,” Puglio said. “He’s going to settle into his new role on the outside and, hopefully, take off.”
Isaiah Fitton returns after catching 11 passes for 138 yards as a junior and will likely occupy the other outside receiver position. Junior Matt Perry will be asked to step up in the slot while rising senior Troy Adkins also returns after making 11 catches for 98 yards last year.
“There are a slew of guys that have been around and have played a lot of football, but we’re still young class-wise,” Puglio said. “There are a lot of people who are going to be able to contribute on Fridays, which is exciting.”
Bradford will benefit from the return of A.J. Gleason, who missed the majority of his sophomore season with a knee injury. Gleason is another Owl who grew in the offseason, now standing at 6-2 and weighing 185 pounds.
“He’s just versatile,” Puglio said of Gleason. “We can line him up at a bunch of different places on both sides of the ball. We’re kind of still figuring out where he’s most dangerous. He’s tall and big, so he can play like a defensive end, but he can also play safety. That’s a dangerous athlete, and offensively, he’s a matchup nightmare.”
Perhaps the Owls’ biggest question mark will be in the run game. They admittedly prefer to throw the ball on offense, but will need to see improved defensive line play, as well, after struggling to stop opposing rushing attacks in 2021.
“We didn’t do a good job establishing the run last year and we didn’t do a good job of stopping it,” Puglio said. “Those are going to be two main things for us to focus on — can we run it and can we stop them from running it?”
Alex Gangloff will lead Bradford’s offensive line after playing just four games as a junior due to injury. Nate Girdlestone will be the team’s feature back in a run game that could also include some younger backs.
Despite what the program felt was a productive offseason, the Owls got off to a shaky start, bowing to longtime District 9 rival Punxsutawney, 55-0, to open the season.
Next, the Owls will host Coudersport and travel to Otto-Eldred. If their culture change is to pay off on the field this season, they’ll have a chance to prove it before long.
“I think we did, and the weight room has a lot to do with it. Confidence has a lot to do with it,” Puglio said. “We look young on paper, but because of Covid and injuries, our young guys were forced to play. They played a lot of football against a lot of really good teams way ahead of schedule.”