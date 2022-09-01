IMG-2349 (1)

Twelve letterwinners return for longtime coach Jeff Puglio at Bradford High. Pictured are, front row (from left): Lucas Laktash, A.J. Gleason, Nate Girdlestone, Evan Whitmore and Landyn McGarry. Back row: Talan Reese, Joe Cary, Isaiah Fitton, Matt Perry, Troy Adkins, Alex Gangloff and Ian DeGolier.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

BRADFORD — A culture change started the process.

But, as the Bradford football team aims to turn around its recent fortunes, the coming weeks will determine whether the Owls are ready to do so on the field.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social