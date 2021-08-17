DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred football box scores will read quite differently than in years past.
Star quarterback Cole Sebastian is gone. The Terrors’ top three rushers, top four receivers and top six tacklers are gone.
But with an experienced offensive line, formidable defensive front and a spirited group of up-and-comers, Troy Cook’s team is ready to compete in the District 9 Small School North division.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back on our offensive and defensive lines, but as far as the skill positions, a lot of new faces,” said Cook, who enters his fourth season as O-E head coach. “But the guys are here and they’re eager to work, eager to learn. (We) can’t ask for much more than that.”
Nine freshmen and seven sophomores populate O-E’s 33-man roster, and some will be counted on to fill the team’s gaps at skill positions.
“We lost some talented guys,” Cook said. “But our junior high coaching staff really did a good job of getting these freshmen prepared to come up and work. Their enthusiasm (has stood out).”
Cook complimented the observed work ethic of his young players at early practices, stressing their willingness to learn.
“It was so hot during heat acclimation,” Cook said. “It could have been easy for them to make excuses and take a break, but they haven’t so far. They’ve been a great group to work with.”
THE QUARTERBACK position continues to be a question mark for the Terrors as the season approaches.
Brendan Magee, a junior, and Andrew Schenfield, a sophomore, have jockeyed for the position through the preseason. Neither saw significant playing time at QB a year ago.
“Two young guys that have played quarterback for us in the past, at the JV level, but not a lot of varsity snaps,” Cook said. “Definitely we’ll have some learning curve and/or growing pains there, but they’re smart kids and I think they’ll do a good job.”
Cook and his staff have not yet made a decision on a starter, and may not do so until the season has already begun.
“They each kind of bring their own skills to the table,” Cook said. “Where one might lack a little bit, the other excels, and vica versa. There might be a chance that we go into the season with both seeing playing time. We haven’t made that decision yet.”
O-E’s STRENGTH, both offensively and defensively, will be its group of linemen.
Left tackle/defensive tackle Jacob Coffman will lead that unit. The 6-5, 250-pound senior tallied 27 tackles on defense last season while protecting Sebastian’s blind side on offense.
“He’s really taken control for us this year, leading all sorts of stuff throughout the summer and leading drills and warmups at practice,” Cook said. “He’s been another coach for us on the field this year.”
O-E will turn to returning guard/linebacker Isaac Shaw to fill the void left by a host of graduated difference makers on the defensive side of the ball.
Shaw, who made 11 tackles last year, will be thrusted into the middle linebacker role once held by TJ VanScoter. The 5-10, 195-pound junior has utilized the offseason in preparation.
“(Shaw) probably put in the most work for us this offseason in the weight room, watching film and things like that,” Cook said. “You can really tell that he’s made a jump. We’re hoping that that transitions well on the field.”
O-E finds itself somewhere in the middle of its division in a year that, as is the norm with high school football, will see a lot of turnover. Despite O-E’s youth, Cook knows that other area schools are dealing with similar situations.
“Every year, there is a lot of turnover,” Cook said. “Everyone is kind of in the same boat with us, having a lot of guys that play offense and defense. It’s tough to tell how things are going to play out. I know that people voted Smethport and Coudersport at the top (of the division), kind of the same deal that they’re at the top until someone knocks them off.
“If we’re middle of the pack and improving as weeks go on, that’s kind of what we’re looking for. Maybe we can challenge those guys when we play them.”
O-E will learn a lot about itself after two immediate tests. The Terrors host Port Allegany, which was picked by local coaches to finish third in the D9 Small School North, in Week 0 before traveling to perennial power Redbank Valley the following Friday.
“We have a lot of confidence in the offensive line,” Cook said. “But those guys in the backfield, how quickly they improve and get up to speed is going to tell the tale of our season.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Jacob Coffman, senior, 6-5, 250, left tackle/defensive tackle
Isaac Shaw, junior, 5-10, 195, guard/inside linebacker
Brett Taggart, senior, 5-9, 310, defensive tackle
Brendan Magee, junior, 5-10, 150, quarterback/defensive back
Cohen Walker, senior, 6-2, 225, guard/defensive end
Wade Daniels, senior, 5-10, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Gavin Pearce, senior, 6-2, 185, wide receiver/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Andrew Schenfield, sophomore, 6-1, 200, quarterback/defensive end
Chance Palmer, senior, 5--1, 205, running back/defensive end
Max Splain, junior, 5-10, 170, running back/inside linebacker
Abram Austin, sophomore, 5-10, 185, guard/inside linebacker
Braxton Caldwell, sophomore, 6-4, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Blaze Maholic, junior, 5-8, 135, wide receiver/defensive back
Gavin Jimerson, senior, 6-3, 185, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Magee, A. Schenfield
Running Backs: Palmer, Max Splain, Ryan Love (sr., 5-11, 175), Hunter App (fr., 5-7, 145)
Receivers/Ends: Daniels, Pearce, Caldwell, Maholic, Jimerson, Manning Splain (fr., 5-11, 165), Davey Schenfield (fr., 5-10, 180), Ray’Shene Thomas (fr., 6-2, 145), Alek Harmon (jr., 5-7, 125), Jaden Prince (fr., 5-7, 140), Ryan Schimp (so., 6-1, 180)
Guards/Tackles: Coffman, Shaw, Walker, Austin, Chris Rounsville (jr., 5-11, 185), Calley Raught (fr., 5-10, 180), Dayton Kimball (so., 5-8, 200), Jakob Hernandez (fr., 5-10, 240), Dominic Lawton (so., 5-7, 235), Jeremiah Ford (fr., 5-9, 185), Tony Mebane (sr., 5-10, 220), Allen Payne (jr., 5-8, 250)
Centers: Korrie Turek (so., 5-8, 205), Tyler McElhattan (so., 5-10, 225), Charlie Minard (fr., 5-10, 230)
Defense
Ends: Pearce, A. Schenfield, Palmer, R. Schimp, Mebane, Minard
Guards/Tackles: Coffman, Rounsville, Raught, Kimball, Hernandez, Lawton, Payne, Turek, McElhattan
Linebackers: Shaw, Max Splain, Austin, Love, App, Prince, Ford
Defensive backs: Magee, Daniels, Caldwell, Maholic, Jimerson, Man. Splain, D. Schenfield, Thomas, Harmon
