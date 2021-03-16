AMHERST — The New Life girls basketball team twice hung with Park School in the regular season, falling by scores of 44-41 and 51-42.
It couldn’t quite replicate that effort in the teams’ third matchup, however.
Shania Evans poured in 34 points as No. 2 Park dispatched third-seeded New Life, 53-31, in an IAC semifinal on Tuesday night. NLC trailed by just five after the first-quarter, but mustered just nine first-half points and was outscored 43-26 over the final three quarters.
Marceline Hutter recorded 18 points while Brightleen Ngunyi had nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds for New Life, which fell to 5-10. Park will meet No. 1 Christian Central in the IAC championship on Thursday night (6 p.m.).
“The girls played hard, but they were never able to get it going offensively,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said.
IAC SEMIFINALSChristian Central 66, Archbishop Walsh 20WILLIAMSVILLE — Top-seeded Christian Central beat Walsh for the third time this season while advancing to Thursday’s IAC championship.
Fourth-seeded Walsh fell to 2-10.
AT AMHERST New Life Christian (31)
Hutter 8 2-4 18, Ngunyi 3 3-10 9, Silva 2 0-0 4, Ayoh 0 0-2 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-16 31.
Park School (53)
Evans 16 2-3 34, Johnson 4 0-0 9, Horn 1 0-0 2, Lott 1 0-0 2, Schindler 2 0-2 4, Sack 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 2-5 53. New Life Christian 5 9 20 31 Park School 10 23 37 53
Three-point goals: New Life (none); Park 1 (Johnson). Total fouls: New Life 6, Park 12. Fouled out: None.