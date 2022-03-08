AMHERST — The New Life boys basketball team split with Christian Central in the regular season, exchanging a tough 78-51 loss midseason for a 65-56 victory a couple of weeks later.
According to coach James Hutter, it really ought to have been his New Life squad that took the rubber match.
Alas, on the strength of a second-half surge, it’s Christian Central that’s moving on.
New Life had total control over the first 16 minutes, bringing an 11-point lead (30-19) into the break. Christian Central exploded for a 42-point second stanza in rallying to a 61-57 victory in the IAC semifinals on Tuesday night.
Jeff Norcutt poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers for No. 3 Christian Central, which will meet top-seeded Park School in Friday’s championship game at Daemen College. Jeson Huff added 14 points. Timothy Hutter totaled 25 points and 12 rebounds, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey posted 17 points and the pair combined for eight of New Life’s 10 3-pointers.
NLC ended the season 15-10.
“We had a chance several times (before Christian Central made its run) to put them away,” Hutter said. “Probably 4-5 times, and we just let them right back in the game. Timothy picked up his fourth foul toward the end of the third quarter, and he had to really kind of fall back on the defensive end, and they took advantage.
“We still had a chance to tie with a 3 in the last 10 seconds and we missed.”
IAC SEMIFINALSPark School 61, Archbishop Walsh 33AMHERST — Chase Welch netted 22 points and Trey Darlington posted 15 as Park School completed a season sweep of Walsh with a playoff victory.
Walsh played Park to within 28-15 at halftime, but the No. 1 seed used a 17-6 third-quarter to push the advantage to 45-21 entering the final period. Park will meet No. 3 Christian Central in Friday’s championship game.
Russell Maine racked up 16 points and seven rebounds and Everett Swenson had six blocked shots for No. 5 Archbishop Walsh. The Eagles finished the season 5-18.
AT AMHERST Christian Central (61)
Norcutt 9 2-5 26, Huff 6 2-2 14, Samuel 1 0-0 2, Hicks 3 3-6 9, Rodriguez 2 2-3 6, Ciffa 1 0-0 2, Poole 1 0-1 2. Totals: 23 9-17 61.
New Life Christian (57)
Hutter 9 4-5 25, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 5 2-2 17, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 2 2-2 8, Terrison 3 1-3 7, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-12 57. Christian Central 6 19 42 61 New Life 15 30 39 57
Three-point goals: CC 6 (Norcutt); NLC 10 (Hutter 3, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 5, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 2). Total fouls: CC 15, NLC 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT AMHERST Archbishop Walsh (33)
Brady 2 0-0 4, Quinn 3 0-0 9, Maine 6 0-1 16, Swenson 2 0-0 4, Esposito 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-1 33.
Park School (61)
Brown 3 0-0 9, Green 1 2-4 4, Darlington 5 3-4 15, Welch 10 0-0 22, Cramer 0 2-2 2, Wajed 3 3-3 9. Totals: 22 10-13 61. Arch. Walsh 10 15 21 33 Park School 17 28 45 61
Three-point goals: Walsh 5 (Quinn 3, Maine 2); Park 7 (Brown 3, Darlington 2, Welch 2). Total fouls: Walsh 11, Park 7. Fouled out: None.