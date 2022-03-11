AMHERST — Marceline Hutter’s standout game of 18 points and 18 rebounds led New Life Christian to the IAC girls basketball championship via a 33-23 win over Park School on Friday night at Daemen College.
“Our team defense and rebounding was outstanding all night,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “Marceline scored 12 of our 16 points in the second half, including a steal and lay-up at the end of the 3rd quarter that put us up 12.
Hutter also added three assists and four steals, while Sydney Feldbauer neared a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Brightleen Ngunyi added 13 rebounds for top-seeded New Life, which led 7-0 after the first quarter.
“This was an amazing year for New Life Christian School girls basketball,” Sarah Hutter added. “I had the privilege of working with a team who loved the sport, love each other, and always strive to do their best.”
New Life finishes its season 15-6.
Lylla Schindler led second-seeded Park School with nine points.
AT AMHERST Park School (23)
Schindler 3 1-2 9, Johnson 2 4-6 8, Gullo 0 4-6 4, Agah 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 9-16 23.
New Life Christian (33)
Hutter 8 1-4 18, Ngunyi 1 1-2 3, Feldbauer 4 0-0 8, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Lima 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 2-6 33. Park 0 8 14 23 NLC 7 17 26 33
Three-point goals: Park 2 (Schindler 2); NLC 1 (Hutter). Total fouls: Park 12, NLC 20. Fouled out: None.