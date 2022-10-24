OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi and Cadence Haines each served up 10 points and the New Life Christian girls volleyball team cruised in the first two sets before coming away with a three-set sweep.
Of those 10 points, six were aces for Ngunyi, who also had three kills. Haines also had three aces. Behind them, New Life (5-3) topped Walsh, 25-7, 25-9, 27-25. For the Eagles, Chloe Stanczykowaki had 10 service points, four of which were aces.
“It’s always nice to get a sweep,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “We were just a little bit careless in that third game. We had a few service errors, and then we had to pull through. We made some mistakes that weren’t necessarily forced. But Walsh made a few real nice plays, too, some nice saves that I thought were impressive. They worked hard.”
BOYS: Gowanda 20, Randolph 54, Silver Creek/Forestville 61, Cattaraugus-Little Valley inc.
GIRLS: Gowanda 48, Silver Creek/Forestville 51, Southwestern 66, Randolph 75, Fredonia inc.
SILVER CREEK — Randolph’s Roan Kelly and Southwestern’s Lucy Brown took first individually, but Gowanda won the team titles.
Kelly finished the 2.9-mile course in 16:18 to place first of 35 boys while Brown finished in 19:07 to take first of 45 girls. The Gowanda boys claimed the next five-best spots, with Jayson Twoguns taking second overall in 16:45. Grady Merrill led Cattaraugus-LV with a 17th-place finish (19:13).
Calie Hudson took third for the Gowanda girls in 20:22, and the Panthers had three of the top 10 finishers.