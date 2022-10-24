OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi and Cadence Haines each served up 10 points and the New Life Christian girls volleyball team cruised in the first two sets before coming away with a three-set sweep.

Of those 10 points, six were aces for Ngunyi, who also had three kills. Haines also had three aces. Behind them, New Life (5-3) topped Walsh, 25-7, 25-9, 27-25. For the Eagles, Chloe Stanczykowaki had 10 service points, four of which were aces.

