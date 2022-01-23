ROCHESTER — The New Life girls basketball team’s version of a “Big 3” helped it past the Rochester Rapids on Saturday night.
Marceline Hutter racked up 22 points and five steals and Brightleen Ngunyi had a double-double of 13 points and 18 rebounds to power NLC to a 59-18 victory in a GFLCAA matchup. The third prong in that attack, Gabriele Lima, added 16 points and seven rebounds.
After a 6-6 first quarter, it was all New Life the rest of the way.
“We started out slowly, falling behind 6-1,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “The girls then went on a 25-0 run to close out the first half (which included outscoring Rochester 20-0 in the second quarter).
“Gabi’s hot outside shooting was key to opening things up for our offense.”
Madison Astuto had five points for Rochester.
NON-LEAGUESalamanca 59, Dunkirk 37DUNKIRK — Jillian Rea recorded 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to power Salamanca.
Lezly McComber posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds and Shea Monahan (3 assists, 3 rebounds) had 15 points for the Warriors (3-6, 2-2). Makenzie Crouse contributed eight rebounds and six blocks and Makenzie Oakes had four boards and three assists.
Tachiana Garcia had 18 points for Dunkirk (1-9).
Scio/Friendship 40, Lima Christian 16FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross had 10 points, including a 6-of-6 clip from the free throw line, to guide Scio/Friendship.
Six others contributed between three and eight points in a balanced effort for S/F (4-6), highlighted by eight from Kadence Donohue. Up 8-2 after the first quarter, S/F used an 18-2 second quarter to take control.
Kate Somers had eight points for Lima Christian (3-5).
AT DUNKIRK Salamanca (59)
K. Crouse 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Oakes 4 0-0 8, McComber 4 2-2 10, Rea 8 2-4 18, Monahan 6 0-0 15, M. Crouse 1 1-3 3. Totals: 25 5-9 59.
Dunkirk (37)
Pacheco 1 0-2 2, Garcia 6 2-3 16, Rodriguez 2 0-0 5, Karin 3 0-0 6, DiCara 2 2-4 6, Jacques 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 6-11 37. Salamanca 14 30 42 59 Dunkirk 7 19 26 37
Three-point goals: Sala. 4 (McComber 2, Rea 2); Dunkirk 3 (Garcia 2, Rodriguez). Total fouls: Sala. 14, Dunkirk 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (59)
Hutter 10 2-4 22, Ngunyi 6 1-2 13, Lima 8 0-0 16, Feldbauer 2 0-0 4, Rhodes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 3-6 59.
Rochester Rapids (18)
Astuto 2 1-2 5, Fillion 2 0-2 4, Burkovsky 1 0-0 2, Peers 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Steltz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 2-6 18. New Life Christian 6 26 49 59 Rochester 6 6 17 18
Three-point goals: NLC (none); Roch. (none). Total fouls: NLC 8, Roch. 11. Fouled out:
Young (R).
AT FRIENDSHIP Lima Christian (16)
Britton 1 1-2 3, Harrington 0 1-4 1, Gilbert 0 0-6 0, Somers 2 2-2 8, McGuire 1 0-0 2, Dills 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 4-14 16.
Scio/Friendship (40)
Ross 2 6-6 10, Calhoun 1 1-2 3, Bolzan 1 1-2 3, Donohue 4 0-0 8, Snyder 2 0-0 4, Grover 2 0-2 4, Gadley 1 0-0 2, Dickens 2 2-2 6. Totals: 15 10-14 40. Lima Christian 2 4 14 16 Scio/Friendship 8 26 40 40
Three-point goals: LC 2 (Somers); S/F (none). Total fouls: LC 17, S/F 12. Fouled out: Britton (L), McGuire (L).