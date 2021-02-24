ALLEGANY — For the second time against the Rochester Rapids this season, the New Life boys basketball team rallied from an early hole.
But for the second time, its comeback bid fell short.
John Bushen led four double-digit scorers with 17 points as Rochester once again fended off New Life, 57-51, at the former Allegany High School on Tuesday night. The Rapids had hung on for a 63-57 victory earlier this month.
Timothy Hutter had another big double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds while Prince Terrison registered 19 points, including three 3-pointers, for New Life. NLC (2-5) rallied from a 12-point first-quarter deficit and nine-point halftime hole to make it a one-possession game entering the fourth, but couldn’t complete the turnaround.
“Rochester is an excellent team and we can’t afford to keep spotting them double-digit first quarter leads,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “My guys really picked up the defensive intensity in the middle quarters to get back to within two points. Rochester was able to regroup and made a few more plays down the stretch.
“Regardless, it was good to see Timothy bounce back with a really good game.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 63, Friendship 40FRIENDSHIP — Spencer Cook racked up 27 points to key Andover to its second win of the season over Friendship.
Chris Walker and Brody Calvin added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers (3-2), who earned a more convincing win this time around after edging the Eagles, 59-58, in both teams’ season-opener.
Ian Romero had 15 points for Friendship (0-4).
NON-LEAGUEOlean 63, Pioneer 30YORKSHIRE — Jason Brooks dropped 22 points and for the second-straight night he hit four 3-pointers and Olean hit 11 as a team en route to a one-sided win.
The Huskies (4-3) again received scoring up and down the lineup, as seven others chipped in between three and nine points, including Zion James (9 points) and Corey Potter (8). Olean jumped out to a 19-4 lead, brought a 40-14 lead into the break and held the Panthers scoreless in the final quarter.
Jasiah Jarocinski had a team-best 12 points for Pioneer (2-5).
AT YORKSHIRE Olean (63)
James 4 0-0 9, McClain 1 0-0 2, Brooks 9 0-0 22, Potter 3 0-0 8, DeRose 2 0-0 5, Ramadhan 3 0-1 7, Kratts 1 0-0 3, Pantuso 1 1-2 3, Hoffman 0 0-2 0, Perry 1 0-1 3, Martin 0 1-4 1. Totals: 25 2-10 63.
Pioneer (30)
K. Stover 3 0-0 9, Bekiel 2 0-0 5, Giboo 2 0-0 4, Jarocinski 5 2-5 12, Card 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-5 30. Olean 19 40 55 63 Pioneer 4 14 30 30
Three-point goals: Olean 11 (James, Brooks 4, Potter 2, DeRose, Ramadhan, Kratts, Perry); Pioneer 4 (K. Stover 3, Bekiel). Total fouls: Olean 11, Pioneer 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT ALLEGANY Rochester Rapids (57)
Fillion 6 4-4 16, Andrew 3 4-8 10, Bushen 7 3-4 17, O’Hare 5 2-8 12, Scott-Avery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-24 57.
New Life Christian (51)
Hutter 12 4-7 30, Andoh 0 0-5 0, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 0-0 2, Terrison 8 0-2 19, Ofori 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-14 51. Rochester 18 27 38 57 New Life 6 18 36 51
Three-point goals: Rochester 1 (Bushen); New Life 5 (Terrison 3, Hutter 2). Total fouls: Rochester 10, New Life 18. Fouled out: None.