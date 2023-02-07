ALLEGANY — The New Life boys basketball team again eclipsed the 80-point in its meeting with Archbishop Walsh.
But this time it won in even more decisive fashion.
The difference? A strong box-and-one defensive effort on Walsh leading scorer Luca Quinn.
Jefferson Issah piled up an impressive 39 points and 17 rebounds and New Life used a stronger defensive showing to top Walsh, 83-51, in an Independent Athletic Conference rematch on Tuesday night.
Issah made 16 field goals and went 7-of-9 at the free throw line as part of his effort. Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey had his own big game of 21 points and 11 rebounds and Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey posted 13 points for New Life (12-4).
New Life jumped on Walsh 24-8 early and exploded for 27 third-quarter points to push a 13-point halftime advantage over 30.
NLC had topped Walsh 89-72 back on Jan. 17, a game in which Walsh’s Quinn went for 36 points and Kellan Brady posted 25. On Tuesday, New Life limited Quinn to 11 points and Brady to seven.
“That was the key, we slowed Quinn down with a box-and-one,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “Emmanuel Botchway covered him and did a tremendous job. And Jefferson had another monster night.”
Kai Przybyla had a team-best 20 points on six 3-pointers for the Eagles.
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 48, Genesee Valley/Belfast 35HOUGHTON — Josh Davidson drained six 3-pointers en route to 21 points while leading Houghton to its second win in as many nights.
James Adenuga made four 3s and finished with 16 points for the Panthers, who drained 11 treys as a team. Houghton (3-13) shot and defended its way to a 27-9 first half lead and fended off a third-quarter run from GV/Belfast.
“In the third quarter, we kind of laid an egg, we played terribly then,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “But they played a 1-2-2 zone, and you’d better be able to make some 3s to counteract that, and we did, especially in the first half, and then we finished strong in the fourth quarter. (Two-straight wins) is unusual for us, so that was exciting and valuable for our guys to keep learning.”
Jacob Borden had 12 points while Ian Mackenzie posted 11 for Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-11).
Bolivar-Richburg 62, Wellsville 53WELLSVILLE — Aydin Sisson tossed in 21 points to key Bolivar-Richburg to a nice victory over Wellsville.
It was the fifth win in the last six tries for the Wolverines, who moved to 15-3 overall. Logan Dunbar had 14 points for the Lions, who lost their third-straight while falling to 10-7.
AT HOUGHTON GV/Belfast (35)
Cooper 2 0-1 4, Heaney 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie 4 0-0 11, Wedge 2 0-0 4, Borden 6 0-1 12, McKnight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 0-2 35.
Houghton (48)
Prentice 1 6-6 9, Davidson 7 1-4 21, Adenuga 6 0-2 16, Zanini 1 0-0 2, Rebello 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-12 48. GV/Belfast 7 9 22 35 Houghton 14 27 31 48
Three-point goals: GV/B 3 (Mackenzie); Houghton 11 (Prentice, Davidson 6, Adenuga 4). Total fouls: GV 15, Houghton 6. Fouled out:
McCumiskey (GV/B).
AT ALLEGANY Arch. Walsh (51)
Przybyla 7 0-0 20, Quinn 4 0-2 11, Brady 2 2-2 7, Forney 2 0-0 4, Saxton 1 1-4 3, Kawata 3 0-1 6, Dove 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 3-11 51.
New Life Christian (83)
Issah 16 7-9 39, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 8 1-1 21, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 6 1-4 13, K. Botchway 3 0-0 8, E. Botchway 1 0-2 2. Totals: 34 9-16 83. Walsh 8 24 33 51 New Life 24 37 64 83
Three-point goals: Walsh 10 (Przybyla 6, Quinn 3, Brady); NLC 6 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 4, K. Botchway 2). Total fouls: Walsh 12, NLC 13. Fouled out: None.