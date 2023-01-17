OLEAN — Marceline Hutter registered a game-high 21 points and nine players reached the scoresheet to lead New Life Christian past Archbishop Walsh in girls basketball action on Tuesday night.
New Life jumped out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 61-23 Independent Athletic Conference victory.
Lily Chase and Avalyn Rhodes each added 10 points for NLC (7-2), which limited Walsh to just 10 points through three quarters. Kanna Iwata totaled 13 points for Walsh. New Life won for the second time in four days after hanging on to beat the Rochester Rapids Saturday on the road.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 36, Alfred-Almond 30
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg claimed three of the four wrestled matches and used three forfeit triumphs to edge Alfred-Almond.
Trey Buchholz (126), Tavyn MacDonell (160) and Camren Wilber (215) all notched pins for the Wolverines. Hunter Smith had a pin at 172 pounds for Alfred-Almond, which also had four forfeit victories. B-R trailed 30-12 before collecting six points in four of the final matches (which included a double forfeit) to earn the come-from-behind win.
BOYS SWIMMING
Olean 102, Dunkirk 62
DUNKIRK — Landon Johnson (200 free), David Ruszkowski (100 IM), Lucas Peterson-Volz (500 free) and Cavan Boutillette (100 breast) all recorded invidual wins to spark Olean.
Johnson was also part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team while Dominic Breton and Gavin Weseman helped the Huskies to a pair of relay victories. Olean grabbed six firsts to Dunkirk’s five.
Adam Fred (500 free, 100 back) won two events for Dunkirk.