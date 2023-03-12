AMHERST — The New Life Christian School girls basketball team made it a sweep of Christian Central Academy on Friday night, winning the IAC Championship game with its third win of the season over CCA.
New Life won the IAC Championship 60-23 at Daemen University, powered by 44 points from Marceline Hutter.
Brightleen Ngunyi added 15 rebounds with her eight points for NLC (17-5). Hutter also took seven steals.
Juliet Thurman led Christian Central with nine points.
“We were a little sluggish to start not having played in nearly two weeks,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “Our team defense picked up midway through the first quarter and we were able to get the ball to Marci in the open court and once there she was unstoppable all night.
“Brightleen and the rest of our bigs did another excellent job controlling the boards, which freed up Marci to be aggressive at both ends of the court … This was a perfect way to top off a great season.”
BOYS IAC CHAMPIONSHIP Christian Central 64, New Life Christian 54
AMHERST — After two regular season losses to New Life, Christian Central got its revenge in the IAC Championship on Friday.
Jefferson Issah led New Life (18-8) with a double-double of 27 points and 20 rebounds. Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey scored 14 points and dished out seven assists while his brother NiiNoi Hanson-Nortey had 11 rebounds with eight points.
Ryan Hill led Christian Central with 22 points, Simon Oberstadt had 20 points and Corey Poole added 12.
CCA led 19-8 after the first quarter and pulled away to a 37-20 halftime lead, proving too much for top-seeded New Life to overcome.
“For the second game in a row, we dug a large first quarter hole,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “We had some defensive lapses and CCA was hot from the perimeter.” “I think our intensity was good all night, but our execution was off a bit and we just could not hit enough open shots.
“Even with the 22 points in the fourth quarter, we probably should have scored another 10-12 points, but fumbled away several easy chances.
“Regardless, I am extremely proud of this team and their good attitude and work ethic throughout a season that saw them win nine of 10 IAC games and capture the regular season championship.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT AMHERST
Christian Central Academy
(23)
Thuman 2 4-6 9, Geracci 2 1-3 5, Berger 0 1-2 1, Greene 1 0-0 2, Baio 1 1-2 5, Donaldson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 8-14 23.
(60)
Hutter 22 0-0 44, Ngunyi 4 0-1 8, Ntiamoah 1 0-0 2, Bluntt 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Chase 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 30 0-1 60.
Christian Central 8 10 17 23 New Life 16 36 46 60
Three-point goals: CCA 1 (Thuman); New Life 0. Total fouls: CCA 7, New Life 19. Fouled out:
Chase, Ngunyi (NLC).
BOYS BASKETBALL AT AMHERST
Christian Central Academy
(64)
Hill 7 4-4 22, Oberstadt 7 2-2 20, Poole 5 2-3 12, Wittlinger 1 0-2 2, Oviatt 2 0-0 6, Castronova 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-11 64.
New Life Christian (54)
Issah 12 3-7 27, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 8, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 4 4-4 14, Allen 1 0-0 2, Quampah 1 0-0 3.
Totals: 21 7-11 54.
Christian Central 19 37 49 64 New Life 8 20 32 54
Three-point goals: CCA 10 (Hill 4, Oberstadt 4, Oviatt 2); New Life 5 (Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 2, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 2, Quampah). Total fouls: CCA 12, New Life 13. Fouled out: None.