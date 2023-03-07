Walsh

Archbishop Walsh’s Luca Quinn, pictured here blocking a shot during a non-league game against Bolivar-Richburg on Dec. 3, scored 42 points for the second-consecutive game in an IAC semifinal loss to New Life Christian on Tuesday night.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

AMHERST — Count James Hutter among those who firmly believe in the difficulty of beating a team three times in a season.

After handling Archbishop Walsh in both IAC regular-season matchups, especially in Game 2, when his group came away with an 83-51 triumph, his New Life Christian boys basketball team very much had its hands in a playoff Game 3 on Tuesday night at Daemen College.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social