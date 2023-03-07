AMHERST — Count James Hutter among those who firmly believe in the difficulty of beating a team three times in a season.
After handling Archbishop Walsh in both IAC regular-season matchups, especially in Game 2, when his group came away with an 83-51 triumph, his New Life Christian boys basketball team very much had its hands in a playoff Game 3 on Tuesday night at Daemen College.
Walsh jumped out to a 14-4 lead, had it tied entering the fourth quarter and was within a bucket into the final seconds. And very nearly, New Life became a victim of that three-times-in-a-season deathknell.
Rather, NLC and its “Big 3” made all the plays it needed to hang on.
Jefferson Issah piled up 33 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks and top-seeded New Life used a late bucket and free throws to pull out a 69-63 triumph in an IAC semifinal. NLC (18-7) will meet No. 2 Christian Central, a 57-40 victor over Falk in the other semi, in Friday’s championship game back at Daemen (7:30 p.m.).
Among the reasons New Life had a tough time Tuesday was the play of Walsh’s Luca Quinn. Earlier in the year, Hutter’s team slowed Quinn with a box-and-one, holding him to 11 points in that 83-51 decision. On Tuesday, however, Quinn continued his scintillating sophomore season, racking up 42 points for the second time in as many nights to keep the fourth-seeded Eagles (6-15) afloat.
This time, Quinn made five 2s, drilled eight 3-pointers and went 8-for-8 from the line as part of his effort.
“Luca was on fire the whole night,” Hutter conceded. “They jumped out on us (by 10) before we even knew what happened. We just had to claw our way back in it. It was really a back-and-forth game.”
Down two at halftime, New Life held a narrow two-point lead with 20 seconds remaining. At that point, Hutter said, “Jeff(erson) got a piece of a Luca shot, we went down and got a layup somehow (to make it 67-63). They went down and missed and we got the rebound (to all but secure it).”
Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey also had a big game with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals as he and Issah combined for 56 of New Life’s 69 points. The other in NLC’s trifecta, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey, had nine points and eight rebounds.
Kellan Brady added 16 points for the Eagles, who drained 11 treys as a team.
And once again, all the major players in these three matchups exploded. Issah had games of 29, 39 and 33 against Walsh while Nii-Noi had 39, 21 and nine and Nii-Narku logged 20, 13 and 23. Quinn finished with efforts of 36, 11 and 42 and Brady had games of 25, 7 and 16.
This Friday, New Life again will attempt to beat an opponent three teams after also sweeping Christian Central in the regular season.
“It’s really hard to beat a team three times,” Hutter insisted. “Tonight, we just survived. Now we have to do it again on Friday.”
AT AMHERST Arch. Walsh (63)
Quinn 13 8-8 42, Brady 6 2-2 16, Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Forney 1 0-0 2, Saxton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-10 63.
New Life Christian (69)
Issah 16 1-2 33, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 8 6-8 23, Nii-Noi Hanson Nortey 3 1-2 9, Allen 1 0-0 2, E.L. Botchway 1 0-1 2. Totals: 29 8-13 69. Walsh 19 33 49 63 New Life 13 31 49 69
Three-point goals: Walsh 11 (Quinn 8, Brady 2, Przybyla); NLC 3 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 2, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey). Total fouls: Walsh 16, NLC 14. Fouled out: Brady (W).