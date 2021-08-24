ST. MARYS, Pa. — The Elk County Catholic football team has a lot of growing to do this year, but first-year head coach Nick Werner is realistic about the team’s potential.
“We lost a decent amount. We lost our key running backs and our quarterback that started for multiple seasons,” Werner said. “We are kind of a newer team, but we also have some key core pieces back and we’re excited to see what the new kids can do on the football field.”
The team welcomes back eight letterwinners, but lost many familiar faces to graduation. Quarterback Mason McAllister and his top two weapons, Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp, will give way to younger faces at skill positions for the Crusaders. The ECC front line will look a bit different, as well.
David Anderson, Lane Dellaquila, Trevor Ginther, Luke Ginther, Wes Lion, Jake Parrish, Joe Tettis and Dom Zambanini each return from last year’s 4-2 squad that fell just short of a playoff appearance. That team, before rattling off three consecutive wins to finish the season, was only bested by perennial area small school powers Smethport and Coudersport.
ZAMBANINI, a senior offensive/defensive lineman, has adopted the leadership role in the Crusader locker room, as have several of his upperclassman peers.
“With the title of being a senior comes a lot of responsibility,” Zambanini said. “You’ve got to be a leader, and know when to push and when to let (underclassmen) do what they need to do. You’ve just got to find that balance to make sure the team is invested at all times.”
For Werner, this is a positive, as it provides a strong core group to help guide the new faces at practice.
“It’s a very close group,” Werner said. “Most of them have gone to school together their whole life. In some key situations, I think they should be able to come together and be strong because of that.”
WERNER stated that ECC is expecting to field 22-24 kids, filling holes left by graduation. His roster could ultimately become a mix of youth and experience, furthering the importance of leadership from the top.
“It’s kind of two-fold with this roster. We have some good returning players, but also have some new players that haven’t had experience on a varsity field,” Werner said. “I think the key to becoming successful is marrying those two together.”
With the varied levels of experience, Werner expects growing pains but also growth during the 2021 season.
“I’m excited to see our greener players take the lessons they’ve been shown into on-field opportunities,” Werner commented. “We’re going to need to lean on our seniors that have had experience on and off the field to bring the younger players to the same level, and to make sure they understand situations.”
To add to the uncertainty that ECC already faces, the team will travel to new league member Bucktail for its season opener. That game could be important for the Crusaders’ early playoff chances, however, as they’ll play Coudersport and Redbank Valley, each of whom were picked by local coaches to win their respective divisions, the following two weeks.
THE RETURNING starters:
Trevor Ginther, senior, wide receiver/cornerback
Luke Ginther, senior, fullback/defensive end
Dom Zambanini, senior, offensive/defensive tackle
Joe Tettis, junior, tight end/linebacker
Wes Lion, senior, guard/nose tackle
Jake Parrish, senior, center/linebacker
David Anderson, junior, guard/linebacker
Lane Dellaquila, senior, fullback/nose tackle
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Ben Paul (fr.), Noah Cherry (so.)
Running backs: L. Ginther, Dellaquila, Cherry, Ben Reynolds
Receivers/Ends: T. Ginther, L. Ginther, Tettis, Alex Gahr, Rudy Bish, Charlie Neubert
Guards/Tackles: Zambainini, Anderson, Lion, Thomas Gilmore, Kanye Smith, Ethan Ott, Joe Geci
Center: Parrish, Anderson
Defense
Guards/Tackles: Dellaquila, Lion, Zambainini, Geci, Gilmore, Smith, Ott
Ends: L. Ginther, Elliott Rupprecht
Linebackers: Tettis, Anderson, Parrish, Neubert
Cornerbacks: Paul, T. Ginther, Cherry
Safeties: Reynolds, Bish, Gahr, Dellaquila
Kickers: N/A
THE SCHEDULE:
August
27 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
September
3 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.
10 — at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
17 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
24 — at Union/AC Valley, 7 p.,.
October
1 — Cameron County, 7 p.m.
8 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
15 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
22 — at Keystone, 7 p.m.
