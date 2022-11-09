ST. BONAVENTURE — On Monday night, 3,436 fans filed into the Reilly Center to find out what this season’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was all about.
That’s the uncertainty which exists when a team turns over virtually its entire roster. In this case, 12 of this year’s 13 Bonnies are new.
Hence the curiosity.
Fact is, that’s the case with coach Mark Schmidt who, after five weeks of practice, a scrimmage and an exhibition game against a Division III opponent, isn’t quite sure what he has.
The first step toward answering that question came a night ago when Bona hosted St. Francis (Pa.) in the opener of the 2022-23 season.
The Bonnies lost a 12-point first-half lead that shrunk to a halftime tie, though after intermission they pulled away to a 71-58 victory over the Red Flash, among the preseason favorites in the lower-level North East Conference.
AFTERWARD, Schmidt admitted, “It didn’t come easy … most games aren’t going to come easy to us.
“We’ve got a long way to go but I thought we made a step in the right direction tonight.
We have some talent … but we have to get better. We have to learn to play together … to learn to execute better. We made some mistakes at the end in the last two or three minutes … going to the basket rather than pulling the ball out and running clock.”
He added, “We have some good players — inexperienced — though I think it’s a team that’s going to get better and hopefully we’re playing our best basketball as the year goes along.”
His main goal is to shore up Bona’s inside game.
“We have to live in the paint … the team that dominates the paint is the team that’s going to win,” Schmidt maintained. “We have to go inside, we need a five man (center) that we can throw the ball in to who can give us something.
“I think Chad (Venning, 6-foot-10, 270-pound sophomore transfer from Morgan State) can be that guy … he gave us a lift (seven points, six rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes). Like all the other guys, he’s still trying to learn the system, but he was a big positive for us.”
MEANWHILE, some of Schmidt’s permanent starting lineup seems to be shaping up.
The guards, transfers Daryl Banks (St. Peter’s) and Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross) seem locked as they played 40 and 38 minutes, respectively. Banks had 14 points and three assists while Luc tallied 23 with five assists and two steals.
Freshman forward Barry Evans played 33 minutes, scoring 12 with a team-high eight rebounds. The other two forward spots, though, seem to have come down to a competition among freshmen Anouar Mellouk (6-8) and Yann Farell (6-6) and sophomore Anquan Hill (6-9).
The Bonnies next two games are road tests at Canisius and South Dakota State before they return to the RC to meet Bowling Green, Nov. 19. And, though that’s only two games from now, Schmidt hopes the Bona faithful will notice the improvement.
