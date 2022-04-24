DUNKIRK — For the second-straight game, the Olean High softball team pounced early, had hits in bunches and produced a shutdown pitching effort.
And for the second-straight game, it won big … this time with Hannah Nelson and Emma Edwards leading the way.
Nelson and Edwards collected eight and seven total bases, respectively, and both hit a home run to key the Huskies to a 15-0 triumph over Dunkirk in a five-inning CCAA I West matchup on Saturday morning. Nelson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored while Edwards was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, RBI and three runs scored. It was Olean’s second 15-0 win in a row, which pulled it to .500 overall for the first time this year.
JoJo Gibbons posted two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored, Makenna Pancio was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Olivia Kratts was 2-for-3 and Ava Finch doubled with an RBI for the Huskies (3-3), who plated 10 runs over the first two innings and used a four-run fifth to end the game. Kiley Anastasia allowed just two hits, while striking out five and walking two, in a complete-game shutout.
“We came out and had another great day at the plate today,” said Olean coach Steve Anastasia, whose team out-hit Dunkirk 16-2. “The girls are swinging the bats really well right now. Even our outs are hard hit balls, just right at somebody.
“Our pitchers are throwing strikes and our defense has been outstanding behind them. We have 10 girls on the team and I can mention all 10 names if asked who is playing well right now. This is a good problem to have.”
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 7, West Valley 4
ELLICOTTVILLE — Jocelyn Wyatt and Ryah Quinn each had two hits to key Ellicottville.
The Eagles plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning and maintained at least a two-run cushion from there.
Lauren Frascella and Bethany Steiner both had two hits while Colleen Keller struck out eight while scattering eight hits and a walk for West Valley (2-2).
North Collins 8, Salamanca 6
SALAMANCA — Cate Ayers picked up the pitching win for North Collins.
Emma Brown, Jaelynne Brown and Gahsenide Hubbel each had three hits for Salamanca (2-1, 1-1).
Ellicottville 13, North Collins 6
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland and Ryah Quinn each posted two hits to lead Ellicottville (3-2) in a next-day rematch.
A day after falling to NC, 13-4, Ellicottville responded to a 2-0 first-inning deficit with a nine-run bottom half to take early control. After North Collins pulled to within 10-6 with a four-run fifth, the Eagles scored three more runs in their final two at-bats to pull away.
Keelin Finn and Ande Northrup combined to allow eight hits in the pitching win. For NC (1-5), Holly Nietergold had three hits while Cate Ayers and Hailey Jasinski each had two hits.
Salamanca 13, West Valley 9
SALAMANCA — Morgan Maybee went a perfect 5-for-5 as Salamanca earned a split in a two-opponent day-night doubleheader.
Emma Brown, Kierstyn Klahn, Myra Breazeale, Alyssa Perkins, Makenzie Crouse and Makenzie Oakes all had multiple hits for the Warriors (3-1, 2-1). Brianna Benjamin tossed a complete game for the win, striking out a pair with one walk.
Ava Bockhahn went 4-for-4 while Bethany Stainer, Nicole Blackwell, Colleen Keller, Lauren Frascella and Ronni Dufrane all had multiple hits for West Valley (2-3).
SUNDAY
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 11, Salamanca 4
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles as Ellicottville (4-2) finished a three-games-in-two-days weekend a perfect 3-0.
Ande Northrup and Keelin Finn combined for the pitching win.
For Salamanca (3-2, 2-2), Myra Breazeale went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Brianna Benjamin pitched a complete game in the loss.