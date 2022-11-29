CLYMER — Alexys Neckers paced Clymer to a season-opening win, scoring a game-high 18 points to beat Ellicottville in Tuesday night non-league girls basketball play.
Clymer led 8-4 after the first quarter and pulled away by shutting out Ellicottville 14-0 in the second quarter en route to a 38-18 victory.
Ellicottville fell to 0-1 as Allison Rowland grabbed eight rebounds and four steals.
NON-LEAGUECattaraugus-Little Valley 38, Archbishop Walsh 31CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley used a 14-2 fourth quarter to claim a season-opening victory. Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-1.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Arkport/Canaseraga 36, Genesee Valley/Belfast 30ARKPORT — Genesee Valley/Belfast fell to 0-1 to start the season with a road loss.
Mary Hamer led GVBC with 10 points.
AT CLYMER Ellicottville (18)
Hurlburt 0 1-2 1, Alexander 1 1-2 4, John 1 0-0 3, Quinn 2 0-4 2, Rowland 1 0-2 2, Leiper 1 0-4 2, Marsh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-14 18.
Clymer (38)
Ordines 1 0-2 3, A. White 1 2-2 4, Woods 0 1-2 1, Nyweide 2 3-6, 7, N. White 2 0-0 4, Neckers 5 5-5 18, Bodamer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 12-19 38. E’ville 4 4 11 18 Clymer 8 18 31 38
Three-point goals: E’ville 2 (Alexander, John); Clymer 4 (Neckers 3, Ordines). Total fouls: E’ville 17, Clymer 15. Fouled out: Alexander (E).