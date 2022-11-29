CLYMER — Alexys Neckers paced Clymer to a season-opening win, scoring a game-high 18 points to beat Ellicottville in Tuesday night non-league girls basketball play.

Clymer led 8-4 after the first quarter and pulled away by shutting out Ellicottville 14-0 in the second quarter en route to a 38-18 victory.

