SALAMANCA — It was an interesting anecdote that came from a record-setting night on the Salamanca track.
In 1998, Kersten Scott, a teammate of Joe Thompson’s, held the block for Thompson when the Salamanca track star set the school record in the 400-meter dash. On Tuesday, 24 years later, she did it again … this time for another Warriors standout.
Arlen Newark broke Thompson’s record with a first-place time of :51.4 to lead Salamanca to a 76-52 victory over Gowanda on what coach Michelle Hill described as “an ideal night for a track and field meet.” His blocks were held by Scott, now an assistant coach whose married name is Furlong.
Incredibly, Newark had been running in the 1600-meter relay all year, but hadn’t actually participated in the open 400. He took a break from his usual events Tuesday to practice for an upcoming pentathlon, which included running in the 400. And in doing so, “his athleticism, drive and pure determination not only led to a first place but also a new school record,” Hill said.
“Arlen is incredibly versatile on the track and his work isn’t done this season,” Hill added. “His coaches are incredibly proud of this new achievement and we cannot wait to see what the rest of the season holds.”
Newark, a sophomore, also won the 110 hurdles (:18.0) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team. Seventh-grader Taylor Hayes took first in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and Jesse Hill checked in first in the 200.
Carson Mohr added wins in both throwing events for the Warriors.
Pioneer 84, Iroquois 57YORKSHIRE — Walker Bekial picked up two individual wins in the sprints (200, 400) and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay to spark Pioneer.
Malachi Green also won two individual events (100, high jump) and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay for Pioneer. Zander Terhune owned the jumps, nabbing long and triple jump victories as Pioneer won 10 of 17 contested events.
Evan Castleverte won the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead Iroquois.
Dunkirk 82, Olean 59DUNKIRK — Michael Hanlon (400 hurdles) and Nathan Carlson (400) each had an individual win and both ran on all three winning relay teams to key Dunkirk.
Quanyay Thomas won both the triple jump and high jump and Lucas Lawrie claimed the 800, led off the first-place 3,200 relay team and anchored the top 3,200 relay team for the Marauders.
Lucas Peterson-Volz took first in both distance events while Maddox Windus won both the 100 and 110 hurdles for Olean. Blake Kinnaird won the pole vault by clearing eight feet for the Huskies.
AT YORKSHIRE
Pioneer 84, Iroquois 57
100: Green (P) :11.5; 200: Bekial (P) :23.2; 400: Bekial (P) :54.0; 800: Testa (I) 2:09; 1,600: Castleverte (I) 5:14.5 ; 3,200: Castleverte (I) 12:24; 400 relay: Pioneer (Green, Terhune, Giboo, Stover) :46.2; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Karp, Craft, Bley, Bekial) 3:42.2, 3,200 relay: Iroquois 9:28; 110 hurdles: Mariariacher (I) :15.7; 400 hurdles: Karp (P) 59.9; long jump: Terhune (P) 19-9; triple jump: Terhune (P) 40-6; high jump: Green (P) 5-6; shot put: Fox (P) 39-8; discus: Ender (I) 106-10; pole vault: Wyzykowski (I) 10-6.
AT SALAMANCASalamanca 76, Gowanda 52
100: Vogtli (G) :11.9; 200: Hill (S) :25.4; 400: Newark (S) :51.4; 800: Bachek (G) 2:30.6; 1,600: Hayes (S) 6:40.5; 3,200: Hayes (S) 15:03.3; 400 relay: Gowanda (Latimore, Wilson, Bachek, Vogtli) :50.8; 1,600 relay: Salamanca (Auman, Mikulski, Hill, Newark) 3:56.7, 3,200 relay: Salamanca (Mikulski, Chudy, Hayes, Gebauer) 12:31.4; 110 hurdles: Newark (S) 18.0; 400 hurdles: Arbeiner (G) 1:10.6; long jump: Vogtli (G) 15-8.5; triple jump: Vogtli (G) 35-2.25; high jump: Harbison (G) 5-4; shot put: Mohr (S) 34-4; discus: Mohr (S) 79-3; pole vault: Chudy (S) 6-6.
AT DUNKIRKDunkirk 82, Olean 59
100: Windus (O) :11.5; 200: Lockett (D) :23.7; 400: Carlson (D) :54.7; 800: Lawrie (D) 2:11.5; 1,600: Peterson-Volz (O) 5:16.4; 3,200: Peterson-Volz (O) 12:03.2; 400 relay: Dunkirk (Couser, Lockett, Carlson, Hanlon) :46.9; 1,600 relay: Dunkirk (Carlson, Lockett, Hanlon, Lawrie) 3:58.4, 3,200 relay: Dunkirk (Lawrie, Carlson, Hanlon, Thomas) 10:02.2; 110 hurdles: Windus (O) :20.0; 400 hurdles: Hanlon (D) 1:02.9; long jump: Couser (D) 17-10; triple jump: Thomas (D) 35-10 1/2; high jump: Thomas (D) 5-4; shot put: Jackson (D) 31-11; discus: Montalvo (D) 95-10; pole vault: Kinnaird (O) 8-0.
(Omitted from Tuesday’s paper)AT FRANKLINVILLEFranklinville 104, Portville 35100: Slavinsky (FE) :11.9; 200: Hatch (FE) :24.2; 400: Szymanski (P) :55.4; 800: Bush (F) 2:16.2; 1,600: Bush (FE) 5:06.2; 3,200: Cornell (FE) 11:12.2; 400 relay: F/E (Tinelli, Brol, Edwards, Slavinsky) :47.1; 1,600 relay: Portville (Dorman, Randolph, Isaman, Szymanski) 3:48.0; 3,200 relay: F/E (Conroy, Cornell, Shortz, Stewart) 9:20.8; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (FE) :17.6; 400 hurdles: Hatch (FE) 1:00.7; long jump: Hatch (FE) 18-5; triple jump: Tinelli (FE) 37-9; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-8; shot put: Slavinsky (FE) 38-0; discus: Breton (FE) 92-5; pole vault: Tinelli (FE) 11-0.