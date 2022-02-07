HOUGHTON — Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon won two events in the Gators’ latest indoor track meet, the fourth Varsity Select meet of the year, claiming first place in the 1,000-meter run and the high jump.
Napoleon timed her 1,000 run at 2:54.93 and she cleared 5-feet-4-inches on the high jump bar on Sunday at Houghton College.
Her 1,000 time was just .83 seconds off of the all-time Section 6 record (set by Iroquois Abigail Benson in 2011 at 2:54.10), and pushed her into the top five in the state this season in that event.
“Angelina continues to improve as our season begins to wind down,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “She didn’t have her best day in the High Jump, but that is ok. We came in at a higher opening height than she has been, which is something we wanted to do and had talked about the last couple of weeks as we start to look ahead to bigger competition.”
Also for the A-L girls, Tyyetta Herman placed third in the 300 (43.77) and eighth in the 55 (7.84). Maddie Straub was fifth in the 1,500 race walk (9:04.34).
“Tyyetta also continues to chip away at her times in both the 55 and 300,” Wilber said. “Her 300 time in particular was impressive and moved her up in the section rankings. I was happy for Maddie Straub today in the race walk. She dropped 20 seconds off of her previous best and finds herself in the running for a sectional patch at the state qualifier.”
A-L’s Jake Brink won the 1,600 boys race with a time of 4:35.08. Wyatt Tinelli was fifth in the pole vault (9-0) and Tony Bates was sixth in the triple jump (38-3).
“Jake Brink continues to have a strong season for us as well,” Wilber said. “His time in the 1,600 was a little off what we were aiming for, but he ran a strong race.”
For Salamanca, Jillian Rea threw the shot put 31-feet-3-inches, finishing second out of 50 girls from various school classes in Section 6 and earning automatic Section 6 championship qualification.
“She has worked so hard to understand the technicalities of the throws,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “She is just so athletic and powerful and that makes a great thrower.”
On the boys’ side, Archer Newark hit sectional qualifying time and placed fifth in the 300 (:39.11) while Arlen Newark was sixth in the long jump (18-3).
Salamanca’s 800 relay team of Jason McGraw, Jorden Ambuske, Arlen Newark and Archer Newark cut 20 seconds off their season-best time and placed seventh of 24 teams.