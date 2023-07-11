EUGENE, Oregon — Recent Allegany-Limestone graduate and track star Angelina Napoleon grabbed another first-place medal in her initial post-high school meet last weekend at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.
Napoleon, who owns the national high school record for the 2,000-meter steeplechase, competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the first time at the Under-20 Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. She took first again with a time of 10:15.09 to become the U20 champion.
Napoleon was just .42 seconds shy of the meet record and won the race by 22 seconds. She also reached the podium in the 1,500-meter run, placing third with a time of 4:22.62.
The Gatorade National Player of the Year for girls’ track and field, Napoleon will join national collegiate track and field power North Carolina State in the fall.
By placing in the top two in an event, Napoleon earned an invitation to compete in the Pan-Am U20 Championships in Puerto Rico in August, but has declined to participate, Allegany-Limestone coach Kathy Stamets said. Napoleon will focus on healing after a long season and prepare for college at N.C. State.