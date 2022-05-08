HORNELL — Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon won three events at the Hornell Invitational, including a school record, to win the Girls Track MVP Award, while the Bolivar-Richburg boys team won a meet championship to lead Big 30 schools Friday night.
Napoleon won all three individual events she ran, the 800 and 3,000-meter runs and the high jump. Her time in the 800 broke her own school record at 2:11.51.
Also for the Gators, who were third as a team, the 1,600 relay (Ashlyn Collins, Lilly Coulter, Mia Herzog, Napoleon) took second. Alli Watkins (pole vault) and Collins (800) had second-place finishes, with Collins also taking fifth in the 400.
Caitlyn Kellogg was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100, Lilianna Peters fourth in the 3,000 and Liza Giardini tied for fourth in the pole vault. The Gators’ 3200 and 400 relays both took fifth.
The Franklinville/Ellicottville girls took second out of 17 girls teams with 84 points, trailing only winner Bath-Haverling (118.75). F/E won the 1,600 relay with a team of Tyyetta Herman, Anna Slavinski, Nicole Burton, Abby Chudy.
Tyyetta Herman won the 200, took second in the 400 and third in the long jump. Alyssa Williams won the 2000 steeplechase and was fourth in the 800. Bianca Bush, Mikayla Tatlow, Camron Kaleta and Nicole Burton took third in the 3,200 relay. Bush (1,500) and Tarryn Herman (shot put) both had a second-place finish, while Anna Slavinski was third in pole vault and fifth in 400 hurdles. Elizabeth Price took fourth in shot put.
The Wellsville girls took fifth, led by a strong showing in the throws, including a sweep of first, second and third in discus. Kaylee Oswald won discus (108-0), while Alyssa Dorrough was second in both discus and shot put and Stephanie Oswald third in discus and fifth in shot put. Wellsville’s 400 relay (Harmony Brantley, Alyssa Dorrough, Carina Kling, Brooklyn Stisser) took second.
Bolivar-Richburg’s Kyla Gayton was third in the high jump.
For Salamanca, Jillian Rea was fifth in discus and the Warriors were fourth in the 400 throwers’ relay (Alina Cook, Rebecca Oyer, Shayanna Johnny-John, Rea).
Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum was fifth in the 1500.
ON THE boys’ side, B-R captured the team title with 94 points, clearing Wayland-Cohocton and F/E (53).
Jarrod Polk won three events — the 200, long jump and triple jump — and took second in the 100 to lead the Wolverines. Lloyd Kinnicutt won both throws, the discus and shot put. Hunter Stuck won the 110 hurdles and took second in the 400 hurdles.
Also for B-R, Ethan Coleman had a second-place finish (400), a third (pole vault) and a fifth (200). Austin Parker was fifth in discus.
For the F/E boys, Cayden Hatch got a first in the 400 hurdles and a fourth in long jump.
Connor Terwilliger (110 hurdles), Maddox Bush (1,600) and Wyatt Tinelli (pole vault) each had a second-place finish, with Terwilliger also fourth in triple jump. Grant Cornell took third in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Allegany-Limestone tied for fourth, led by winning high jumper Joshua Nolder and a winning 400 throwers relay of Matt Rohrbacher, Ahren Faller, Josh Lea and Kevin Edwards-Hardy.
Faller was second in the shot put, while Kevin Edwards-Hardy was third in discus, Devin Bish fourth in the 400 hurdles and Jesse Decker fifth in pole vault. The Gators had the fourth-place 1,600 relay.
Salamanca’s Arlen Newark won the 800 and ran on two top-three relay teams.
Archer Newark, Jason McGraw, Jesse Hill and Arlen Newark ran to second in the 1,600 relay, while Jorden Ambuske, Archer Newark, McGraw and Arlen Newark took third in the 400 relay.
Wellsville’s Elijah Brophy took fifth in the 3,200.
GIRLS TRACK
AT HORNELL
Bath-Haverling 118.75, Franklinville/Ellicottville 84, Allegany-Limestone 71.75, Canisteo-Greenwood 54.75, Wellsville 43, Addison 38, Hornell 34, Palmyra-Macedon 31, North Tonawanda 29.75, Arkport 22, Penn Yan 21, Avoca 12, Wayland-Cohocton 10, Salamanca 7, Bolivar-Richburg 6, Cuba-Rushford 4, Hammondsport 2
100 hurdles: Barclay (Pal-Mac) :17.09, Okinski (B-H), Rexford (C-G)
3,200 relay: Addison 10:39.67, Bath-Haverling, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Bush, Tatlow, Kaleta, Burton)
100: Czajkowski (B-H) :13.18, Kellar (NT), Spatorico (NT)
2000 steeplechase: Williams (F/E) 8:16.20, Robarge (C-G), Young (Ark.)
400: Czajkowski (B-H) :59.91, Ty. Herman (F/E), Reynolds-Diaz (Pal-Mac)
1,500: Wicker (Way-Co) 5:30.38, Lyons (Add.), Bush (F/E)
400 throwers relay: Bath-Haverling (Dickson, Walruth, L. Krelle, N. Krelie) :57.54, Arkport, Addison
400 relay: Bath-Haverling (Gerych, Herrington, N. Krelle, Oksinski) :54.77, Wellsville (Brantley, Dorrough, Kling, Stisser), Hornell
400 hurdles: Flaitz (H) 1:09.92, Barclay (Pal-Mac), Williamson (C-G)
800: Napoleon (A-L) 2:11.51, Collins (A-L), Reynolds-Diaz (Pal-Mac)
200: Ty. Herman (F/E) :26.65, Czajkowski (B-H), Maldonado (H)
3,000: Napoleon (A-L) 10:26.35, Skowvron (Add.), Robarge (C-G)
1,600 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Herman, Slavinski, Burton, Chudy) 4:21.98, Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Coulter, Herzog, Napoleon), Bath-Haverling
High jump: Napoleon (A-L) 5-5, Flaitz (H), Gayton (B-R)
Discus: Oswald (W) 108-0, Dorrough (W), Oswald (W)
Shot put: not contested.
Pole vault: Dinney (C-G) 8-3, Watkins (A-L), Slavinski (F/E)
Long jump: Czajkowski (B-H) 16-0, O’Donnell (Ark.), Ty. Herman (F/E)
Triple jump: Smith (B-G) 32-1, Dickson (B-H), N. Krelle (B-H)
BOYS TRACK
Bolivar-Richburg 94, Wayland-Cohocton 66, Franklinville/Ellicottville 53, Palmyra-Macedon 45, Allegany-Limestone 45, Canisteo-Greenwood 43, Dansville 40, PennYan 35, McQuaid 35, Bath-Haverling 28, Salamanca 25, Addison 21, North Tonawanda 20, Hornell 17, Hammondsport 10, Jasper-Troupsburg 5, Alfred Almond 4, Wellsville 3
AT HORNELL
110 hurdles: Stuck (B-R) :16.38, Terwilliger (F/E), Szathmary (Hamm.)
3,200 relay: Wayland-Cohocton (Jordan, Mastin, Nielsen, Rocha) 8:42.59, North Tonawanda, McQuaid
100: Foote (C-G) :11.43, Polk (B-R), Owens (Dans.)
3,000 steeplechase: Tette (PY) 10:45.30, Canfield (McQ.), Cornell (F/E)
400: Calkins (B-H) :52.77, Coleman (B-R), Ferris (C-G)
1,600: Mastin (Way-Co) 4:52.34, Bush (F/E), Crane (Pal-Mac)
400 throwers relay: Allegany-Limestone (Rohrbacher, Faller, Lea, Edwards-Hardy) :49.75, Canisteo-Greenwood, Addison
400 relay: Bath-Haverling (Hall, Clarke, Calkins, Smith) :46.44, Dansville, Salamanca (Ambuske, Arc. Newark, McGraw, Arl. Newark)
400 hurdles: Hatch (F/E) :59.54, Stuck (B-R), Magin (Way-Co)
800: Newark (S) 2:05.14, Jordan (Way-Co), Reh (McQ)
200: Polk (B-R) :23.19, Sloan (Pal-Mac), Foote (C-G)
3,200: Tette (PY) 10:21.86, Mastin (Way-Co), Fogal (Pal-Mac)
1,600 relay: Wayland-Cohocton (Jordan, Kelly, Rocha, Nielsen) 3:41.08, Salamanca (Arc. Newark, McGraw, Hill, Arl. Newark), Palmyra Macedon
High jump: T-Garson (Add.)/Nolder (A-L) 5-6, Morrow (Dans.)
Discus: Kinnicutt (B-R) 131-4, Sciallo (PY), Edwards-Hardy (A-L)
Shot put: Kinnicutt (B-R) 45-10, Faller (A-L), Canfield (Dans.)
Pole vault: Delaney (H) 11-6, Tinelli (F/E), Coleman (B-R)
Long jump: Polk (B-R) 20-8, Foote (C-G), Delaney (H)
Triple jump: Polk (B-R) 41-1, Calkins (B-H), Yudin (McQ)