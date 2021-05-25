JAMESTOWN — In her second meet of the season, Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon took down a school record.
Napoleon broke the Gators’ 1,500-meter run record with a time of 4:52.2. She beat the mark of 4:57.84 set by Cortnie Vaughn in 2014 for her first school record and hopes to add more this year.
“She has her sights set on several of them this season,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said of Napoleon. “She was within a quarter of a second of our 400 record the other night. She went into this meet with the plan of attempting to take that (1,500) record down and she ran a very strong race. She followed through with her plan and did an excellent job.”
Southwestern won the meet, 93-44. Napoleon won the 1,500 and three other events on Tuesday: the 800, 100 hurdles and high jump.
Also for the Gators, Ashlyn Collins won the 400 and 3,000
Cassidy Allen won four events (100, 200, triple jump, pole vault) and Kayla Allen won three (400 hurdles, long jump, shot put) for Southwestern.
SC/Forestville 85, Salamanca 42SALAMANCA — Kylie Procknal was a triple-winner, taking the 100, 400 and long jump, and Rachel Beadle had two firsts (400 hurdles, high jump) and was par of the winning 400 relay to key Silver Creek/Forestville.
Jillian Rea finished first in the discus with a personal-best throw of 87 feet, hitting a provisional qualifying mark for sectionals, while Jaeden Hubbard (triple jump) and Jem Yarbour (100 hurdles) each added a first for Salamanca.
Cuba-Rushford 52, Fillmore 47, Bolivar-Richburg 38CUBA — Hailey Kumpf took first in the 800 and long jump and assisted the winning 400 relay team as Cuba-Rushford edged Fillmore and B-R in a tightly-contested tri-meet.
Tara Duvall was also a double-winner (shot put, discus) while Sofia Riquelme (200) and Natalie Goble (100) both took one event and also helped in the 400 relay. Grace Russell won both the 3,000 and triple jump and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team for Fillmore.
Kori Thomas took first in the 100 hurdles for the Wolverines.
Wellsville 87, Scio 37, Genesee Valley 12WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser (100, 400) and Alyssa Dorrough (shot put, discus) each won two events and were part of the winning 1,600 relay team to key Wellsville.
Grace Kinnicutt (3,000), Cynthia Covell (1,500) and Cameron Gordon (long jump) all won one event and ran on the first-place 3,200 relay team for the Lions.
Lexi Crossley (triple jump, 200) won two events for Scio.
Chautauqua Lake 116, C-LV 13C-LV 38, West Valley 31CATTARAUGUS — Lydia Kushmaul was a triple-winner, capturing the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 to guide Chautauqua Lake.
Amelia Brown (both hurdles) and Mercedez Obert (long jump, high jump) each added two individual firsts for the Thunderbirds.
Janay Ghani won both the 100 and 200 for West Valley while Rose Ellis won the discus for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Falconer 112, Olean 24FALCONER — Ella Eckstrom was part of four four victories, winning the 100, long jump and triple jump individually and leading off the winning 400 relay team to power Falconer.
Mary Lundmark also nabbed four wins, claiming the 200 and pole vault individually, while running on a pair of winning relay teams as the Golden Eagles took first in all 16 events. Grace Lundmark (shot put, discus) and Paiden Wittmeyer (100 hurdles, high jump) each won two events for Falconer.
Franklinville 109, Frewsburg 19FRANKLINVILLE — Tyyetta Herman was a quadruple-winner, claiming each of the 100, 200, 400 and long jump and behind her big day, Franklinville/Ellicottville came away with a convincing victory.
Alyssa Williams (1,500, 3,000), Hayly Fredrickson (400 hurdle, pole vault) and Mandy Hurlburt (high jump, 100 hurdles) all added two individual wins and ran on one winning relay team for the Titans, who took first in all but two events. Tarryn Herman (shot put) and Luci Marchese (triple jump) each won one event and assisted a relay team.
100: Stisser (W) :13.56; 200: Crossley (S) :29.10; 400: Stisser (W) 1:11.80; 800: Dunaway (W) 3:00.6; 1,500: Covell (W) 6:42.0; 3,000: Kinnicutt (W) 15:49.60; 400 relay: Scio :58.90; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Brantley, Dorrough, Kling, Stisser) 5:18.70; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Bidzerkowney, Covell, Gordon, Kinnicutt) 15:07.85; 100 hurdles: Harmon (S) :21.60; 400 hurdles: not held; long jump: Gordon (W) 10-5 1/4; triple jump: Crossley (S) 25-2 3/4; high jump: not held; shot put: Dorrough (W) 28-11 1/2; discus: Dorrough (W) 80-10; pole vault: not held.
AT SALAMANCA SC/Forestville 85, Salamanca 42
100: Procknal (SC/F) :13.5; 200: Castiglia (SC/F) :29.7; 400: Procknal (SC/F) 1:05.0; 800: Wilson (SC/F) 2:54.2; 1,500: Flick (SC/F) 5:34.0; 3,000: Decker (SC/F) 13 23.3; 400 relay: Silver Creek (Penman, Beadle, Romanik, Castiglia) :56.7; 1,600 relay: Silver Creek (Romanik, League, Decker, Flick) 5:01.2; 3,200 relay: Silver Creek (Decker, Penman, Wilson, League) 12:16.2; 100 hurdles: Yarbour (Sa) :27.4; 400 hurdles: Beadle (SC/F) 1:29.1; long jump: Procknal (SC/F) 15-9; triple jump: Hubbard (Sa) 24-7; high jump: Beadle (SC/F) 4-0; shot put: Beadle (SC/F) 32-7; discus: Rae (Sa) 87-0; pole vault: Romanick (SC/F) 7-6.
AT FALCONER Falconer 112, Olean 24
100: Eckstrom (F) :13.5; 200: M. Lundmark (F) :29.3; 400: LeBaron 1:10.1; 800: Elder (F) 2:42.4; 1,500: LeBaron (F) 5:20.2; 3,000: LeMay (F) 12:11.6; 400 relay: Falconer (Eckstrom, Madonia, M. Lundmark, Wittmeyer) :55.9; 1,600 relay: Falconer (LeBaron, M. Lundmark, Barber, Elder) 4:50.2; 3,200 relay: Falconer (LeBaron, Madonia, LeMay, Elder) 11:46.3; 100 hurdles: Wittmeyer (F) :19.6; 400 hurdles: Madonia (F) 1:19.3; long jump: Eckstrom (F) 14-10; triple jump: Eckstrom (F) 31-11; high jump: Wittmeyer (F); shot put: G. Lundmark (F) 29-3; discus: G. Lundmark (F) 74-2 1/2; pole vault: M. Lundmark (F) 7-6.
AT CUBA Cuba-Rushford 52, Fillmore 47, Bolivar-Richburg 38
100: Goble (CR) :13.3; 200: Riquelme (CR) :30.1; 400: Sylvester (F) 1:14.0; 800: Kumpf (CR) 2:48.9; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:39.7; 3,000: Russell (F) 12:58.4; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Riquelme, Goble, Kumpf, Belec) :53.8; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Engler, Sylvester, Hatch, Russell) 5:00.7; 3,200 relay: not held; 100 hurdles: Thomas (BR) :20.1; 400 hurdles: Hatch (F) 1:22.7; long jump: Kumpf (CR) 15-2 1/2; triple jump: Russell (F) 26-5 1/2; high jump: Engler (F) 4-4; shot put: Duvall (CR) 25-9; discus: Duvall (CR) 66-9; pole vault: not contested.
AT CATTARAUGUS Chautauqua Lake 116, Cattaraugus-LV 13 Cattaraugus-LV 38, West Valley 31
100: Ghani (WV) :12.6; 200: Ghani (WV) :26.4; 400: Gilmore (CL) 1:12.4; 800: Kushmaul (CL) 2:52.0; 1,500: Kushmaul (CL) 5:50.1; 3,000: Kushmaul (CL) 12:51.4; 400 relay: Chautauqua Lake :55.0; 1,600 relay: Chautauqua Lake; 3,200 relay: Chautauqua Lake 11:49.6; 100 hurdles: Brown (CL) :20.5; 400 hurdles: Brown (CL) 1:14.9; long jump: Obert (CL) 13-8 1/2; triple jump: Erickson (CL) 30-7; high jump: Obert (CL) 4-4; shot put: Carson (CL) 25-2 1/2; discus: Ellis (CLV) 71-1; pole vault: not held.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville 109, Frewsburg 19
100: Ty. Herman (F/E) :13.4; 200: Ty. Herman (F/E) :28.2; 400: Ty. Herman (F/E) 1:02.9; 800: Barber (Fr) 2:40.0; 1,500: Williams (F/E) 5:56.1; 3,000: Williams (F/E) 13:12; 400 relay: F/E (A. Hurlburt, M. Hurlburt, Bish, Davis) :58.5; 1,600 relay: F/E (Slavinski, Burton, Ta. Herman, H. Fredrickson) 4:37.6; 3,200 relay: F/E (Chudy, Williams, Kalata, Marchese) 12:14; 100 hurdles: M. Hurlburt (F/E) :17.3; 400 hurdles: H. Fredrickson (F/E) 1:13.2; long jump: Ty. Herman (F/E) 14-8 3/4; triple jump: Marchese (F/E) 25-6; high jump: M. Hurlburt (F/E) 4-2; shot put: Ta. Herman (F/E) 26-6; discus: South (Fr) 81-10; pole vault: H. Fredrickson (F/E) 9-0.
AT JAMESTOWN Southwestern 93, Allegany-Limestone 44
100: C. Allen (SW) 12.4; 200: C. Allen (SW) 26.1; 400: Collins (AL) 1:03.8; 800: Napoleon (AL) 2:24.8; 1,500: Napoleon (AL) 4:52.2; 3,000: Collins (AL) 12:27.8; 400 relay: Southwestern (Todd, Brown, Grijalva, Hartman) 57.5; 1,600 relay: Southwestern (A. Grijalva, Anderson, Todd, I. Grijalva) 4:52.1; 3,200 relay: Southwestern (Nelson, Lundmark, Anderson, Wigren) 11:16.9; 100 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) 17.3; 400 hurdles: K. Allen (SW) 1:13.0; long jump: K. Allen (SW) 14-6.5; triple jump: C. Allen (SW) 34-9; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-0; shot put: K. Allen (SW) 27-11; discus: Oli Strother (SW) 69-3; pole vault: C. Allen (SW) 12-1.