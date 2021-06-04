ALLEGANY — Make it four records in four meets for Angelina Napoleon.
After setting a new program standard in each of her previous three outings, Napoleon did so again on Friday, establishing the new standard in the 800 while guiding the Allegany-Limestone girls track team to a 72-59 victory over Fredonia on Friday night.
Napoleon won the 800 in a record time of 2:17.74, topping the previous mark of 2:18.70, set by Cortnie Vaughn in 2012. That was part of a quadruple win night for the sophomore running star, who also took the 1,500, 100 hurdles and high jump.
She had previously set new marks in the 1,500, pentathlon and 400.
“We just keep waiting for what’s going to be next,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “She knocked nearly a full second (off the previous record) … that’s a lot when it comes to runs like the 400 and 800. The interesting thing about it is she’s doing it without anybody on her tail. You get that little push; she’s not really getting that push, so this is just her internal fortitude. She’s driving herself, which is impressive to see.”
Ashlyn Collins (400, 3,000) won two events while leading off the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays while JillianWalsh claimed the 400 hurdles and also ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Gators.
GIRLS
Portville 82, Salamanca 57
SALAMANCA — Portville took first in all but one running event and also used its depth to top Salamanca, which claimed first in every field event.
Jenna Wyant was part of four wins, claiming first individually in the 100 and 400 and running on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams, while Julia Wyant took first in the 200 and also assisted the top 400 team for the Panthers.
Sam Bray captured both distance events and anchored the winning 3,200 relay team while Allison Smith won the 800 and was part of two winning relays for Portville.
For Salamanca, Harley Brown (400 hurdles, triple jump) and Jillian Rae (shot put, discus) were both double-winners and Rae provisionally qualified for sectionals with a throw of 29-4 in the shot put.
Gowanda 74, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 26
CATTARAUGUS — Lindsay Gabel (100 hurdles, triple jump) and Janel Williams (long jump, 100) each won two events to key Gowanda.
The Panthers also took the two contested relays.
Rose Ellis captured both the discus and shot put while Onalee Osgood took first in the 3,000 for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
BOYS
Gowanda 69, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 44
CATTARAUGUS — Noah Vogtli was a quadruple-winner, taking first in the 100, 400, long jump and triple jump to lead Gowanda.
Dylen Harbison (high jump, 110 hurdles) and Josh Covert-Freeman (shot put discus) each had two individual firsts for the Panthers.
Aiden Hoover captured both the 400 hurdles and pole vault while Matt Young (800) and John Visnesky (3,200) each had an individual first for Cattaraugus-LV.
Portville 107, Salamanca 15
SALAMANCA — Ben Isaman was part of four victories, taking first individually in the 800 and triple jump, while running on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays for Portville.
Jordan Smith (shot put, discus), Kyle Stone (both hurdles), Bryan Randolph (200, high jump) and Matt Snyder (1,600, 3,200) all added two firsts while Snyder also helped the top 3,200 relay team. Jayden Lassiter took the 100 and was part of two winning relays for the Panthers.
Arlen Newark picked up the lone first for Salamanca, winning the 400.
Allegany-Limestone 75, Fredonia 65
ALLEGANY — In a meet that came down to the last event, Allegany-Limestone’s 1,600 relay team of Jake Herbert, Donald Higgs, Jake Brink and Anthony DeCapua ran a season-best time of 3:40.2 to take first and lift the Gators.
A-L brought a 70-65 lead into the final event. With one missing point (only two placed in the pole vault), the Gators were going to either win or settle for a 70-70 tie, and their 1,600 team came through.
“We were able to pull it out,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “Their sprinter was their anchor and we were able to build a big lead and hold onto it at the end. It was a good win for us … a gutsy win.
Brink won both the 1,600 and 3,200 while DeCapua added a first in the high jump for the Gators (2-2). Oliver Madariaga (100, 200, 400) and Matt Linder (long jump, triple jump, shot put) were both triple-winners for Fredonia.
GIRLS AT CATTARAUGUS Gowanda 74, Cattaraugus-LV 26
100: Williams (G) :14.2; 200: Browning (G) :31.8; 400: Kaminski (G) 4:20.1; 800: Hudson (G) 3:28.0; 1,500: Pupu (G) 5:48.0; 3,000: Osgood (CLV) 13:28.0; 400 relay: Gowanda :58.3; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: Gowanda 14:46.0; 100 hurdles: Gabel (G) :20.2; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Williams (G) 13-2; triple jump: Gabel (G) 28-0; high jump: Thompson (G) 3-8; shot put: Ellis (CLV) 21-2; discus: Ellis (CLV) 63-9 1/2; pole vault: not contested.
AT ALLEGANY Allegany-Limestone 72, Fredonia 59
100: Cook (F) :13.7; 200: Roth (F) :29.8; 400: Collins (AL) 1:04.8; 800: Napoleon (AL) 2:17.74; 1,500: Napoleon (AL) 5:02.2; 3,000: Collins (AL) 12:31.1; 400 relay: Fredonia (Roth, Swan, Ferro, Cook) :57.3; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Walsh, Coulter, Sheehy) 4:44.4; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Peters, Sheehy, Lippert) 11:56.8; 100 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) :17.4; 400 hurdles: Walsh (AL) 1:24.4; long jump: Lucas (F) 12-8 1/2; triple jump: LeBarron (F) 30-5; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-0; shot put: Gullo (F) 24-10; discus: Rhodes (AL) 67-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT SALAMANCA Portville 87, Salamanca 52
100: Wyant (P) :13.2; 200: Wyant (P) :28.6; 400: Wyant (P) 1:04.6; 800: Smith (P) 2:51.7; 1,500: Bray (P) 5:46.0; 3,000: Bray (P) 13:45.4; 400 relay: Portville (Dean, Wyant, Daley, Wyant) :53.6; 1,600 relay: Portville (Wyant, Smith, Haynes, Hatch) 4:35.6; 3,200 relay: Portville (Smith, Marshall, Haynes, Bray) 12:23.2; 100 hurdles: Hatch (P) :19.7; 400 hurdles: Brown (S) 1:19.0; long jump: Warrior (S) 14-2 1/2; triple jump: Brown (S) 25-11 1/2; high jump: Yarbour (S) 4-4; shot put: Rae (S) 29-4; discus: Rae (S) 69-11; pole vault: Lee (S) 5-6.
BOYS AT CATTARAUGUS Gowanda 69, Cattaraugus-LV 44
100: Vogtli (G) :11.8; 200: Jackson (G) :27.7; 400: Vogtli (G) 1:03.8; 800: Young (CLV) 2:50.1; 1,500: Twoguns (G) 6:08.0; 3,200: Visnesky (CLV) 12:30.6; 400 relay: not contested; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Harbison (G) :18.8; 400 hurdles: Hoover (CLV) 1:11.7; long jump: Vogtli (G) 17-9 1/2; triple jump: Vogtli (G) 35-0; high jump: Harbison (G) 5-0; shot put: Covert-Freeman (G) 28-9 1/2; discus: Covert-Freeman (G) 79-3; pole vault: Hoover (CLV) 7-0.
AT ALLEGANY Allegany-Limestone 75, Fredonia 65
100: Madariaga (F) :11.5; 200: Madariaga (F) :23.2; 400: Madariaga (F) :50.6; 800: Casey (AL) 2:12.4; 1,600: Brink (AL) 4:43.0; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:33.1; 400 relay: Fredonia (L. Velez-Olmo, Yeirico, Fortna, L. Velez-Olmo) :48.6; 1,600 relay: Allegay-Limestone (Herbert, Higgs, Brink, DeCapua) 3:40.2; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Voegelin, Wisniewski, Bish, Higgs) 9:42.0; 110 hurdles: Field (F) :18.0; 400 hurdles: Field (F) 1:07.0; long jump: Linder (F) 18-8; triple jump: Linder (F) 39-7; high jump: DeCapua (AL) 5-6; shot put: Linder (F) 39-4; discus: Lea (AL) 97-4; pole vault: Krenzel (AL) 9-6.
AT SALAMANCA Portville 107, Salamanca 15
100: Lassiter (P) :11.7; 200: Randolph (P) :24.8; 400: Newark (S) :55.2; 800: Isaman (P) 2:20.0; 1,600: Snyder (P) 5:40.6; 3,200: Snyder (P) 13:45.2; 400 relay: Portville (North, Griffin, Holcomb, Lassiter) :46.7; 1,600 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Isaman, Dean, Griffin) 3:58.7; 3,200 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Lassiter, Snyder, Isaman) 10:37.5; 110 hurdles: Stone (P) :17.6; 400 hurdles: Stone (P) 1:08.7; long jump: North (P) 19-5 3/4; triple jump: Isaman (P) 36-11 1/2; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-8; shot put: Smith (P) 36-5; discus: Smith (P) 102-8; pole vault: not contested.