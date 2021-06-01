ALLEGANY — In her last three meets, Angelina Napoleon has set three school records for the Allegany-Limestone girls track and field team.
After previously beating the records in the 1,500 and pentathlon, Napoleon added the 400-meter dash to her list of program-bests. She ran the 400 in :59.5.
A-L (1-2) won the meet, 90-38.
“This was our strongest showing of the season,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “We had a lot of personal bests throughout the meet highlighted by Ange’s record there. She actually was close to that 400 at an earlier meet, so she’s had her eye on that record for a while.”
Napoleon won all four of her events: the 400, 3,000, long jump and high jump. Ashlyn Collins (800, 1,500) and Gabie Rhodes (shot put, discus) were double winners while Jillian Walsh (100 hurdles), Lilly Coulter (400 hurdles) and Lilly Weinman (triple jump) won one event each.
Octavia Porter won the 100 and 200 for Dunkirk.
GIRLS
Chautauqua Lake 98, Salamanca 34
MAYVILLE — Kylie Keefe (200, high jump) won two individual events and was part of two winning relays and Amelia Brown took both hurdles events and assisted the winning 1,600 relay team to spark Chautauqua Lake.
Kira Erickson won the triple jump and was part of all three winning relays for the Thunderbirds. Jillian Rea captured both throwing events while Hayli Wilson won the 1,500 for Salamanca (2-4, 2-3).
Southwestern 96, Olean 44
OLEAN — Kayla Allen (100 hurdles, long jump, high jump) and Cassidy Allen (100, triple jump, pole vault) each won three individual events and ran on the first place 1,600 relay team to key Southwestern.
Gabby Wigren (400 hurdles) and Alexis Grijalua (400) both took one event and ran on a winning relay team for the Trojans.
Sarah Thomas captured both the 1,500 and 3,000 while Lily Schena won the 200 and was part of the winning 400 relay team for Olean. Hallie Zalwsky added a win in the discus for the Huskies.
Portville 118, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5
Portville 107, West Valley 19
PORTVILLE — Aryanna Hatch was part of four victories, collecting three individual firsts in the 400, 100 hurdles and high jump while anchoring the top 1,600 relay team to guide Portville to a 2-0 day.
Samantha Bray captured two events (1,500, 3,000) while running on the winning 3,200 relay team while Allison Smith took the 800 and led off that 3,200 relay team for the Panthers, who took first place in all but three events.
Janay Ghani was a double-winner, taking both the 100 and 200, while Onnalee Caswell won the 400 hurdles for West Valley.
AT PORTVILLE
Portville 118, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5
Portville 107, West Valley 19
100: Ghani (WV) :13.0; 200: Ghani (WV) :27.1; 400: Hatch (P) 1:06.1; 800: Smith (P) 2:50.8; 1,500: Bray (P) 5:51.9; 3,000: Bray (P) 13:54.5; 400 relay: Portville (Daley, Daley, Wyant, Wyant) :53.6; 1,600 relay: Portville (Je. Wyant, Haynes, Cook, Hatch) 4:41.7; 3,200 relay: Portville (Smith, Bray, Haynes, Cook) 11:37.0; 100 hurdles: Hatch (P) :19.4; 400 hurdles: Caswell (WV) 1:19.6; long jump: Rhinehart (P) 12-1; triple jump: Isaman (P) 22-1; high jump: Hatch (P) 4-2; shot put: Zawlsky (P) 23-5; discus: Pagett (P) 67-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT MAYVILLE
Chautauqua Lake 98, Salamanca 34
100: Gilmore (CL) :13.1; 200: Keefe (CL) :28.5; 400: Putney (CL) 1:09.7; 800: Blakeslee (CL) 3:02.8; 1,500: Wilson (S) 5:58.9; 3,000: Roush (CL) 15:29.6; 400 relay: Chautauqua Lake (Keefe, Gilmore, Erickson, Alfa) :55.8; 1,600 relay: Chautauqua Lake (Alfa, Brown, Erickson, Gilmore) 4:34.3; 3,200 relay: Chautauqua Lake (Keefe, Roush, Zarpentine, Erickson) 12:06.0; 100 hurdles: Brown (CL) :20.1; 400 hurdles: Brown (CL) 1:17.0; long jump: Alfa (CL) 13-11; triple jump: Erickson (CL) 32-1 1/5; high jump: Keefe (CL) 4-4; shot put: Rae (S) 28-2; discus: Rae (S) 69-6; pole vault: not contested.
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 90, Dunkirk 38
100: Porter (D) 13.7; 200: Porter (D) 28.4; 400: Napoleon (AL) 59.5; 800: Collins (AL) 2:36.4; 1,500: Collins (AL) 5:20.5; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 11:04.7; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Harris, Jones, Rhodes, Speckman) 1:06.2; 1,600 relay: Dunkirk (Jacques, Davis, Piede, Porter) 4:41.0; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Peters, Sheehy, Weinman) 12:34.6; 100 hurdles: Walsh (AL) 21.5; 400 hurdles: Coulter (AL) 1:30.2; long jump: Napoleon (AL) 14-3; triple jump: Weinman (AL) 20-7; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-2; shot put: Rhodes (AL) 20-2; discus: Rhodes (AL) 63-3; pole vault: none.
AT OLEAN
Southwestern 96, Olean 44
100: Allen (S) :12.6; 200: Schena (O) :29.8; 400: Grijalua (S) 1:08.6; 800: Anderson (S) 2:59.9; 1,500: Thomas (O) 5:51.7; 3,000: Thomas (O) 13:10.2; 400 relay: Olean (Malloy, Schena, Jem Fayson, Jez. Fayson) :57.0; 1,600 relay: Southwestern (A. Grijalua, K. Allen, I. Grijalua, C. Allen) 4:27.4; 3,200 relay: Southwestern (Turnbull, Hager, Craker, Wigren) 13:50.5; 100 hurdles: Allen (S) :17.6; 400 hurdles: Wigren (S) 1:20.9; long jump: K. Allen (S) 14-11; triple jump: C. Allen (S) 34-9 1/2; high jump: K. Allen (S) 4-4; shot put: Keppel (S) 23-0; discus: Zalwsky (O) 67-10; pole vault: C. Allen (S) 13-0.
ALLEGANY — In her last three meets, Angelina Napoleon has set three school records for the Allegany-Limestone girls track and field team.
After previously beating the records in the 1,500 and pentathlon, Napoleon added the 400-meter dash to her list of program-bests. She ran the 400 in :59.5.
A-L (1-2) won the meet, 90-38.
“This was our strongest showing of the season,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “We had a lot of personal bests throughout the meet highlighted by Ange’s record there. She actually was close to that 400 at an earlier meet, so she’s had her eye on that record for a while.”
Napoleon won all four of her events: the 400, 3,000, long jump and high jump. Ashlyn Collins (800, 1,500) and Gabie Rhodes (shot put, discus) were double winners while Jillian Walsh (100 hurdles), Lilly Coulter (400 hurdles) and Lilly Weinman (triple jump) won one event each.
Octavia Porter won the 100 and 200 for Dunkirk.
GIRLS
Chautauqua Lake 98, Salamanca 34
MAYVILLE — Kylie Keefe (200, high jump) won two individual events and was part of two winning relays and Amelia Brown took both hurdles events and assisted the winning 1,600 relay team to spark Chautauqua Lake.
Kira Erickson won the triple jump and was part of all three winning relays for the Thunderbirds. Jillian Rea captured both throwing events while Hayli Wilson won the 1,500 for Salamanca (2-4, 2-3).
Southwestern 96, Olean 44
OLEAN — Kayla Allen (100 hurdles, long jump, high jump) and Cassidy Allen (100, triple jump, pole vault) each won three individual events and ran on the first place 1,600 relay team to key Southwestern.
Gabby Wigren (400 hurdles) and Alexis Grijalua (400) both took one event and ran on a winning relay team for the Trojans.
Sarah Thomas captured both the 1,500 and 3,000 while Lily Schena won the 200 and was part of the winning 400 relay team for Olean. Hallie Zalwsky added a win in the discus for the Huskies.
Portville 118, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5
Portville 107, West Valley 19
PORTVILLE — Aryanna Hatch was part of four victories, collecting three individual firsts in the 400, 100 hurdles and high jump while anchoring the top 1,600 relay team to guide Portville to a 2-0 day.
Samantha Bray captured two events (1,500, 3,000) while running on the winning 3,200 relay team while Allison Smith took the 800 and led off that 3,200 relay team for the Panthers, who took first place in all but three events.
Janay Ghani was a double-winner, taking both the 100 and 200, while Onnalee Caswell won the 400 hurdles for West Valley.