PHILADELPHIA — Angelina Napoleon was waiting and waiting, then waiting some more.
When her opportunity to run her top event finally arrived, she finished in a familiar spot: atop the podium.
Napoleon, an Allegany-Limestone senior, returned to the New Balance Nationals track event over the weekend as a defending champion (and 2023 state champion) in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, the event in which she owns the national women’s under-20 record.
Friday night’s events at the University of Pennsylvania were put on hold for four hours due to thunderstorms. By the time Napoleon ran her race, the clock had struck midnight.
But she was her typically stellar self, earning first place again with a time of 6:19.53. She held off a challenge from Saratoga Springs’ Sheridan Wheeler, who finished second at 6:20.80.
“It ended up (that) her race went off at 12:01. So it was a long day of anticipating,” A-L girls track coach Kathy Stamets said. “She did incredible. It was neat to see her repeat the championship from last year, she won the steeplechase down there last year, so to come back and repeat that, that’s always hard to do. She actually had a young lady pretty close behind her.”
Of Wheeler’s challenge, Stamets noted, “It’s nice to see her perform with that pressure from the tough competition. Because when you get to this level, at nationals, you’re seeing the best of the best.”
Already holding the national U-20 record (6:18.41), Napoleon’s latest sub-6:20 time now gives her the three best national times in event history.
On Sunday, Napoleon competed in the 800, finishing second with a time of 2:05.53.
“In her 800 meters, again she did great,” Stamets said. “She finished second. She got boxed in but got herself out and around and just when it came down to it at the end, she got passed in the last 100 meters. But she did a great job there too.”
Though she wasn’t wearing an Allegany-Limestone uniform, it was Napoleon’s high school finale after repeating with two state championships a week ago. In three weeks, Napoleon plans to compete at the under-20 championships in Oregon; in the fall, she’ll head to North Carolina State to begin her Division I collegiate career.
“It’s kind of bittersweet to come to the realization that that’s kind of her last high school race,” Stamets said. “She was commenting, ‘this is my last high school race.’ She is planning on going to run at U20s in three weeks, so hopefully she and I will have one last opportunity to work together and have some success.
“But it’s kind of bittersweet as it’s winding down here.”