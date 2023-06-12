MIDDLETOWN — It was the final outing of her scintillating, storied high school career.
Given this last canvas, Angelina Napoleon made it her major work.
Her magnum opus.
Her masterpiece.
Over two days and the New York State track and field championships at Middletown High School, the Allegany-Limestone star -- one of the event’s main attractions -- was supremacy personified from just about every angle.
On Friday, Napoleon smashed her own school and Section 6 record and set a new state meet record with a time of 2:03.97 in the 800, taking first place in both Division II and the entire federation. On Saturday, she outdid herself, breaking her own national under-20 record, which she’d re-established just a few weeks earlier, and winning the state federation title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with an otherworldly time of 6:18.41.
Remarkably, according to New York state officials, it was the second-fastest time by a woman in the 2K steeplechase, regardless of age.
NAPOLEON’S TIME in the 800 currently ranks as the third-highest in the country. Her time in the steeplechase is No. 1 in the nation. With two more over the weekend, she completed her high school running career with an incredible eight state championships -- two in cross country, two in indoor track and four in outdoor track over the last two school years. And if she hadn’t already done so before Saturday, she solidified what undoubtedly was the greatest individual athletic career in Big 30 history.
“I’ve said along the way that it’s kind of been surreal, the level of achievement that she’s had,” her coach, Kathy Stamets said, while fighting back tears. “For her to just come in and put the icing on the cake like she did (was amazing).
“She truly did save her best for last.”
And still, there was more. Napoleon anchored the 3,200 relay team that blasted its program record from a week before and finished second in Division II and 10th overall in 9:25.06. That quartet, which included Ashlyn Collins, Liliana Peters and Lilly Coulter, entered the season with a record-time of 9:53, dropped it to 9:36 at the Section 6 state qualifier and trimmed 11 more seconds on Saturday.
“The group of four together was the key to having that,” Stamets said, “but Ang being a piece of that on top of everything else -- all four girls ran PRs (personal records) for their legs. So here she is just going out at the top. You couldn’t ask for more.”
TO PUT A bow on her final trip to states, and in a display of just how versatile her repertoire has become, Napoleon also tied for fifth in Division II (and placed 14th overall) in the high jump with a mark of five feet, three inches. But knowing there was a national record-holder in the event, all eyes understandably gravitated to the steeplechase.
At the final water jump, the A-L senior had a sizable enough lead on Cornwall’s Karrie Baloga. But in the last 100 meters, she found another gear and bursted even further ahead, taking a quick glance at the trackside clock to see for herself that she was about to again beat her record.
In setting the mark for a third time, the MileSplit US Twitter account called her “the steeple QUEEN.”
“I was stoked to do that,” a smiling Napoleon said to the Buffalo News’ Clevis Murray. “It’s such a beautiful day out and I think it was the perfect day to go out with great competition and just see what I could do.”
ENTERING SATURDAY, Napoleon’s goal was to run a sub-6:19. And yet again, she accomplished that goal to set another in the countless records she now holds.
“I had my splits I was going for, I was going for under that record, so to break it is really cool,” she said, before noting of her run: “We were definitely ahead on the first lap, we went out super fast, but I know that was going to happen, so I was prepared.
“In that second and third lap, I was just ‘maintain, maintain’ and to be honest, I don’t know I was just so into the race, when I came around, I thought I had two laps left and it was actually the last lap, so when I just went that’s because I was like, ‘I got something left in me and I’m just gonna go.’”
Said Stamets when reflecting on Napoleon’s performance as a whole: “I’m just kind of running out of words to describe what she’s done.” But as the long-time Allegany-Limestone track coach has always pointed out, Napoleon’s greatness isn’t confined only to what she does between the lines: She’s also an honor roll student, was the Section 6 Division II Sportsmanship Award winner, is an exemplary teammate and a graceful competitor, a standout who both helps opposing runners while also leaving them in awe.
And Stamets is constantly reminded of this fact by other coaches.
“I was talking to another coach and he said, ‘congratulations, (Angelina’s) been great,’” Stamets recalled. “But then he said, ‘my athlete was out on the field with her for one of the events and she was nervous and Angelina was so kind to her and encouraging and she really made her feel good and more confident for the race.’
“To hear comments like that, with the success that she’s had … a lot of athletes in that situation aren’t necessarily the best sports, so I’ve had multiple coaches coming up and saying to me: she has stayed so humble and so grounded. And she’s so kind.”
Napoleon congratulated, and embraced, each of her opponents in both the 800 and steeplechase. She was modest when asked about having the second-fastest time in the 2K steeple, saying it’s cool to have that title, but that most college and professional runners race the 3K.
Along with being an unprecedented eight-time state champion, that’s who she is.
“She’s not all about herself,” Stamets said. “And I’ve really found that to really come out just this year. So I’m just beyond proud of the package that she’s become to represent our school and our community. I’m just really proud of her.”