OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon made it five-for-five, breaking her fifth school record in as many meets.
This time, Napoleon broke the Gators’ mark for the 3,000-meter run, set by Samantha Stady in 2008. Napoleon ran a winning time of 10:46.64 during A-L’s 73-64 victory over Olean High on Tuesday. She now owns the school record in the 400, 800, 1,500, 3,000 and pentathlon, all set this year.
Napoleon won two other events, the 3,000 and high jump, Ashlyn Collins claimed two events (1,500, 800) and both were on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Gators. Jillian Walsh (400 hurdles, pole vault) was also a double-winner and Lilly Coulter captured the 100 hurdles in the win.
Olean’s Lily Schena (100, 200) and Jez Fayson (long jump, triple jump) were both double-winners. Lexi Benjamin (shot put) and Hallie Zalwsky (discus) won the throwing events for the Huskies.
Pioneer 81, West Seneca East 59
YORKSHIRE — Madison Snayczuk won three events and Alyssa Roblee won two to lead Pioneer to the win.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 111, Westfield/Brocton 24
FRANKLINVILLE — Hayly Fredrickson won four events and Tyyetta and Tarryn Herman won three events each to pace Franklinville/Ellicottville (5-1).
Fredrickson took home first-place in the 100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles, lung jump and pole vault. Tyyetta Herman won the 100, 200 and 400 and Tarryn Herman won the 800, shot put and discus.
Also for F/E, Alyssa Williams won the 1,500 and 3,000 and Mandy Hurlburt took the high jump.
Gowanda 76, Salamanca 49
GOWANDA — Janel Williams won the 100 and long jump to pace Gowanda (2-1), while six other Panthers won individual events.
Madeline Browning (200), Miranda Kaminski (400), Kayla Forthamn (800), Autumn Pupo (1,500), Ashton Francis (100 hurdles) and Lindsey Gabel (triple jump) all had wins for Gowanda.
Jillian Rea won the shot put and discus to lead Salamanca (2-6, 2-4). Hayli Wilson (3,000), Jem Yarbour (high jump) and Harley Brown (400 hurdles) all had individual victories as well.
100: Williams (G) 13.9; 200: Browning (G) 30.5; 400: Kaminski (G) 1:13.8; 800: Forthman (G) 3:02.3; 1,500: Pupo (G) 5:56.7; 3,000: Wilson (S) 15:29.21; 400 relay: Gowanda (Williams, Forbes, Gabel, Browning) 58.2; 1,600 relay: Gowanda (Kaminski, Williams, Harvey, Pupo) 4:57.5; 3,200 relay: Gowanda (Pupo, Kaminski, Hudson, Forthman) 12:40.6; 100 hurdles: Francis (G) 19.6; 400 hurdles: Brown (S) 1:18.3; long jump: Williams (G) 13-2; triple jump: Gabel (G) 26-0.25; high jump: Yarbour (S) 4-2; shot put: Rea (S) 27-8; discus: Rea (S) 71-9; pole vault: Lee (S) 6-0.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Frank./Eville 111, Westfield/Brocton 24
100: Ty. Herman (FE) 13.5; 200: Ty. Herman (FE) 27.6; 400: Ty. Herman (FE) 1:02.6; 800: Ta. Herman (FE) 2:49.7; 1,500: Williams (FE) 5:47.4; 3,000: Williams (FE) 14:01.1; 400 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (M. Hurlburt, Slavinski, A. Hurlburt, Bish) 59.3; 1,600 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ta. Herman, Burton, Slavinski, Ty. Herman) 4:33.5; 3,200 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Williams, Chudy, Kaleta, Marchese) 11:23.5; 100 hurdles: H. Fredrickson (FE) 17.5; 400 hurdles: H. Fredrickson (FE) 1:13.1; long jump: H. Fredrickson (FE) 15-5; triple jump: Mortimer (W) 26-10.5; high jump: M. Hurlburt (FE) 4-6; shot put: Ta. Herman (FE) 27-11; discus: Ta. Herman (FE) 74-1; pole vault: H. Fredrickson (FE) 9-0.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone 73, Olean 64
100: Schena (O) :13.7; 200: ; 400: Napoleon (AL) :59.6; 800: Collins (AL) 2:37.8; 1,500: Collins (AL) 5:26.2; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 10:48.4; 400 relay: Olean (Malloy, Jem Fayson, Schena, Jez Fayson) :56.3; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Sheehy, Walsh, Collins, Napoleon) 4:41.2; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Peters, Sheehy, Weinman) 12:48.6; 100 hurdles: Coulter (AL) :21.2; 400 hurdles: Walsh (AL) 1:24.0; long jump: Jez Fayson (O) 14-3; triple jump: Jez Fayson (AL) 30-5; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-0; shot put: Benjamin (O) 20-11 1/4; discus: Zawlsky (O) 63-10; pole vault: Walsh (AL) 6-0.