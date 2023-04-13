OLEAN — Angelina Napoleon did what Angelina Napoleon does.
The Allegany-Limestone senior, in the first meet of her final scholastic running season, extended her dominance into the spring, winning all four individual events in which she participated.
But it was a group effort by Pioneer that gave the Panthers the team triumph.
Lilly Kless collected multiple wins, in the 400 and triple jump, and three others contributed an individual triumph to key Pioneer to a tri-meet win over A-L and Olean at the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Thursday night. The Panthers also captured two of three relays and had a bit more depth while producing 82.5 points to the Gators’ 61 and Olean’s 34.5.
Napoleon, as she’s done for much of the last few seasons, made her presence felt in multiple areas, claiming both distance events, the 400 hurdles and the high jump. Teammate Caitlyn Kellogg was also a double-winner, taking the 100 and long jump. Anaya Mickens added a victory in the discus for the Gators.
Leah Williams (shot put) and Jem Fayson (pole vault) picked up individual wins in a season-opening effort for the Huskies, who also took the 400 relay.
Bolivar-Richburg 51, Fillmore 48, Scio 25
BOLIVAR — Carmen Crowley was a double-winner, taking the 400 and triple jump, and also ran on the top 1,600 relay team to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Nadia Baldwin (long jump), Raegan Giardini (800) and Kori Thomas (400 hurdles) all won one event and also ran a leg on the first-place 1,600 relay team. Rachel Hatch took the 100 hurdles and shot put for Fillmore. Ada Sylvester won the 1,500 and she and Hatch were part of the first-place 400 relay team for Fillmore.
Of edging the Eagles by three points, B-R coach David Kottwitz said, “Fillmore got all the points in the shot put and discus. It was something that we were able to get enough points in the other events.”
Lexi Crossley won the 100 and 200 for Scio.
AT BOLIVAR
100: Crossley (S) :13.8; 200: Crossley (S) :28.8; 400: Crowley (BR) 1:15.2; 800: Giardini (BR) 2:59.7; 1,500: Sylvester (F) 6:07.9; 3,000: not contested; 400 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, Miller, Ackerman, Sylvester) :58.3; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Baldwin, Thomas, Crowley, Giardini) 5:04.7; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Hatch (F) :18.3; 400 hurdles: Thomas (BR) 1:26.7; long jump: Baldwin (BR) 13-8; triple jump: Crowley (BR) 31-6 1/4; high jump: Danaher (BR)/Dickens (S) 4-1; shot put: Hatch (F) 24-11 1/2; discus: Pastorius (F) 61-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT OLEAN
Pioneer 82.5, Allegany-Limestone 61, Olean 34.5
100: Kellogg (AL) :13.54; 200: Palmisano (P) :29.85; 400: Kless (P) 1:05.36; 800: Lazarz (P) 2:40.77; 1,500: Napoleon (AL) 5:12.31; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 10:50.02; 400 relay: Olean :54.33; 1,600 relay: Pioneer 4:32.26; 3,200 relay: Pioneer 10:35.91; 100 hurdles: Youngs (P) :18.37; 400 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) 1:04.20; long jump: Kellogg (AL) 15-3 1/2; triple jump: Kless (P) 32-1/2; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-4; shot put: Williams (O) 30-5 3/4; discus: Mickens (AL) 77-11; pole vault: Fayson (O) 8-0.