SYRACUSE — Angelina Napoleon had already made this one of the most successful individual athletic years in Big 30 history.
The Allegany-Limestone junior won a New York State cross country title in the fall and an individual state championship, in the 1,000 meters, at the indoor track and field meet over the winter. Just last week, she won four individual events and set a national high school record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Section 6 outdoor championships.
Over the weekend, she wrote the final chapter to her remarkable campaign, ending it, of course, with an exclamation point.
Napoleon finished first — both overall and in Division II — in the 800 and steeplechase, giving her both the division and federation titles in each at the NYSPHSAA Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday and Saturday. A week after establishing the U.S. mark, she set a meet record with her time of 6:30.59 in the steeplechase, and won the 800 in 2:08.58, edging the competition in each event. She also finished fourth in Division II and eighth overall in the high jump by clearing five feet, five inches. She was one of four girls to clear a top height of 5-5, but placed fourth on misses.
That was part of a standout showing for the Big 30, as Napoleon’s A-L teammate Jacob Brink reached the podium in both the 1,600 (6th) and 3,200 (4th) and Franklinville’s Tyyetta Herman placed in the 400-meter dash (6th). For Napoleon, it was the final box to check in this all-time season, a pair of victories that gave her a state title sweep of all three scholastic campaigns.
“She has really had a breakout season,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “She came in that cross country season, and we had a little bit of work to do as the season started, but she was really able to pull around by the end of the season, and just to see the growth that she’s continued to have throughout the entire year, that really has been impressive.
“I had someone comment at states to me this past weekend that she just seemed to come out of nowhere this year. She had done well previously, but to go from the level that she was at before, and in one year, to take a state championship all three seasons, to take down that national record, just to go from where she was last year to where she is today is just incredible growth.”
Noting that Napoleon still has another year of high school remaining, Stamets added, “The thought of where we could continue to go in the next year is very exciting.”
After her successful cross country and indoor track seasons, and the way she dominated, at times, in all three seasons, there was an expectation that Napoleon would go in, against stiffer competition, and simply do it again in these state championships.
That created a bit of extra pressure, Stamets acknowledged, for the junior star.
And still, she went into Cicero-North and, indeed, simply did it again.
“That’s important,” Stamets said, “To understand how she goes in with all that pressure and she’s able to kind of keep that pressure in perspective. A lot of people come up and talk to me and compliment her, and one of the girls at the high jump was complimenting about how she just is able to come into it with such a positive attitude.
“Every event and race she approaches, she really is positive and looking to do her best there and understanding if her best isn’t that day, you move on and you can accomplish those goals the next day. I think that’s something that really helps her to keep her focus and to be successful.”
If Napoleon’s one of the best individual seasons in Big 30 annals, her teammate’s wasn’t too far behind. Brink, too, reached, and fared well at, the state level in all three scholastic seasons. He took second at the NYS Class C Cross Country Championship and 12th in the 1,600 at the indoor meet in a school-record time. On Saturday, he took sixth in Division II (17th overall) in the 1,600 with a time that essentially matched his PR (4:19.39) and fourth (18th overall) in the 3,200 (9:30.85).
Napoleon and Brink were inextricably linked throughout the 2021-22 school year due to their impressive postseason exploits. Together, the pair led A-L to its most successful running season in post-school merger history.
“For (Jacob) to be able to reach the podium in two events … he ran well,” Stamets said. “It was nice to see all of the hard work he’s put in, because Ang and Jake do a lot of training together. They’ve really been a pair as they’ve made their way through this year and they’ve both gone to the state level all the way through, so it’s been very exciting to have them be able to do that together, from being (there) to achieving across the board.”
Of Napoleon and Brink’s dynamic, she added, “They’ve really inspired and pushed each other. (If you) have one athlete at that level, sometimes it’s hard for them to keep pushing. But when they had each other along the way, they were really able to push each other.”
Like Napoleon and Brink, Herman was stellar throughout the entire school year and also made it to states in all three campaigns, joining up with the A-L squad for the winter indoor season. And she, too, punctuated the year with a strong finish over the weekend.
A week after setting a program record with her first-place run at sectionals, Herman placed sixth among all public school Division II competitors (and eighth overall) in 1:01.15. Only a sophomore, she was the first Franklinville female athlete to make it to the New York State outdoor championships since Amanda Kottwitz (shot put) went in 2001.
“This was her first trip to states for outdoor with there being two years she was unable to due to the pandemic,” her mother and coach Tyyetta Herman said. “We’re super proud of her work ethic and drive to always be better. Three times in one year to the state competition, she has definitely made history doing that. I am thankful I will have her for two more years of her high school career. Going into her race at states she won her heat, and all season has led the pack, and today was no different.”
The final Big 30 athlete who qualified, Wellsville’s Alyssa Dorrough took ninth in Division II and ninth overall in the discus with a throw of 105 feet, five inches.