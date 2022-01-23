HOUGHTON — Her previous best in the high jump was five feet, four inches.
So Angelina Napoleon entered this latest meet with a goal of 5-5. And ultimately, she did even better than that.
Napoleon cleared 5-6 en route to a first-place finish at an indoor track and field event Houghton College’s Pegula Arena on Friday. It was one of two firsts for the A-L junior, who also claimed the 1,500-meter run in 4:43.38. Her time in the 1,500 met a state standard, giving her state-level marks in three events (1,500, 1,000 and high jump) this season.
Napoleon’s effort highlighted a strong overall outing for the Gators. On the boys’ side, Jake Brink took second in the 3,200-meter run (9:44.49) while Tony Bate was second in the triple jump (39-4.5) and Quintin Allen sixth in the long jump (18-10). For the girls, Tyetta Herman took third in the 55-meter dash (:44.55).
“Angelina had a great meet,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “She jumped so well, after she cleared 5-5, we thought she had a good chance at 5-6. Her first attempt at it, she cleared, but her ankle clipped the bar. It’s such a mental challenge, once she knew she had it if she finished her clearance, there was no doubt in her mind that she was going to get it.”
“Jake also had a great performance in the 3,2000. We didn’t have our indoor season last year due to COVID, so his best 3,200 time as a sophomore was 10:26. We knew he was capable of getting under a 9:45, so it wasn’t a surprise. This will only boost his confidence as the season progresses.”
WRESTLINGNON-LEAGUEPioneer at ECIC TournamentLACKAWANNA — Daniel Kirsch and Xander Kirsch both won their weight classes, leading Pioneer to sixth out of 22 teams at the ECIC Championships.
Daniel Kirsch won the 118-pound final, beating Williamsville North/East’s Zachary Dellinger in a 16-0 technical fall. Xander Kirsch won the 126 final, 6-2, over Iroquois Michael Schiffhauer.
Pioneer’s Donald Bennett finished second at 160, Brady Heckathorn was third at 160 and Aeddon Landphair was sixth at 132.
Starpoint won the tournament with 217.5 points, followed by Lancaster (189) and Hamburg (164). Hamburg’s Dylan Collins won the Outstanding Wrestler Award at 152.
Franklinville/C-R, Olean/A-L, Salamanca compete in GowandaGOWANDA — Chris Bargy went 4-1 wrestling up a weight (215) to highlight Olean/Allegany-Limestone’s showing at the Gowanda Round Robin on Saturday.
Eighth-grader Nolan Liguori (110 pounds) and Simon Clark (118) each had two wins for the Huskies, with the former going 2-3 and Clark going 2-1 with a pair of pins before having to pull out of the tournament due to injury. Reagan Campbell (118), Lucas O’Dell and Shamus Baer all went 1-4.
“The team has shown improvement,” Olean coach Clar Anderson said. “Nolan has stepped up training with high schoolers and competing with them. I see great potential in him. Simon has been fun to watch wrestle and improve every match. Lucas shows the most consistency and leadership. If his matches were won by effort, he would be undefeated.”
Anderson added, “Chris willing to compete at 189 and 215 demonstrates his coachability. He has phenomenal training partners with former Huskie greats Gavin Kulp and Ike Simon.”
For Franklinville/C-R, Levi Jennings took fourth at 189 pounds with a 3-2 mark, winning all three matches via pin, and Devin Herman was fourth at 152 with a 2-2 mark. Additionally, Evan Leonard (145) went 2-3, Dylan Bleau (160) was 1-3, Dakota Miller (189) 2-2, Ben Payne (215) 2-3 and Kaleb Manzo (215) 0-4.
For Salamanca, Malaki Harrison earned a fourth-place finish. A.J. Spring and Konner Spring, Traeston Snyder, Keegan Hardy and Ian Breazeale also won matches for the Warriors.