SALAMANCA — The Salamanca girls track and field team and its two seniors, Alina Cook and Sierra Haynoski, gave it their all on Senior Night.
But the Allegany-Limestone juggernaut was just a bit too much.
Angelina Napoleon, fresh off a standout showing at the nationally renowned Loucks Games in White Plains over the weekend, logged her typical four firsts and the Gators won all but one event in downing the Warriors 112-27 on Tuesday night.
Napoleon again contributed in a range of areas, capturing the 800, 3,000, 400 hurdles and high jump, and she was one of a handful multiple-winners for A-L.
Cait Kellogg was also part of four firsts, winning the 100, 200 and long jump individually while anchoring the top 400 relay team. Ashlyn Collins won the 400 and 1,500 and led off the winning 1,600 relay and Liza Giardini (pole vault) and Brogann Howard (100 hurdles) won a solo event and were also part of the first-place 400 relay team.
Michaelynn Lecceardone notched the lone first for Salamanca (4-3, 2-3), winning the triple jump.
“Allegany-Limestone is an incredible team,” Warriors coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “(They have) so much talent in their No. 1 positions we just couldn’t stay with them.”
Wellsville 75, Hornell 58
WELLSVILLE — Hornell took first in 10 of 17 events, but Wellsville earned key points in the relays and field events and used its depth to secure the team win.
Kaylee Oswald won both the shot put and discus and Sam Bidzerkowny (3,000) and Talia O’Connor (400 hurdles) both won an individual event and ran on the first-place 3,200 relay team for the Lions. Addy Clark added a win in the pole vault.
Selena Maldonado (200, triple jump), Sylvia Carretto (400, 800) and Elaina Flaitz (100 hurdles, high jump) were all double-winners for Hornell.
Portville 77, Gowanda 58
GOWANDA — Jenna and Julia Wyant again engineered five total victories and Portville dominated the track events en route to the win.
Jenna claimed the 100 and 400, Julia took the 200 and the sisters ran the final two legs on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Additionally, Ava Haynes won the 800 and had the Panthers’ lone field win, in the high jump, Aryanna Hatch captured both hurdles events, Samantha Bray won the 1,500 and all three helped fuel a winning relay for Portville.
The Panthers took first in 10 of 11 track events and Gowanda (2-4) won four of five contested field events, with Crissa Scanlan taking both the shot put and discus and Alyssa Ruzycki claiming both the long jump and triple jump.
Pioneer 72, Lake Shore 69
ANGOLA — Brooklyn Lazarz won the 800, 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs to lead Pioneer to a narrow victory.
Lilly Kless (400), Jayden Leederman (long jump) and Valerie Gilbert (pole vault) won an event each for the Panthers (4-1), which took two of the three relays, the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Brooklyn came out and was in a relay and won three events,” Pioneer coach Mary Doud said. “It was a great team effort by everyone. It was a very close meet, seconds and thirds made all the difference.”
Lake Shore’s Daiya Kowalski (100, 200) and Stevie Seneca (shot put, discus) were double-winners.