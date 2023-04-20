ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon collected her third school record of the season already Thursday, beating her own mark in the 400-meter dash.
Napoleon was a quadruple-winner as A-L defeated Gowanda 112-28 in its first league girls track and field meet. Napoleon took the 1,500, 800 and high jump along with her record-setting 400 time of :59.0.
Cait Kellogg was a triple-winner for A-L, taking the 100, 200 and long jump.
Brogann Howard (100 hurdles, triple jump) was a double-winner while A-L got wins from Lilianna Peters (3,000), Lilly Coulter (400 hurdles) and Liza Giardini (pole vault) along with all three relays.
Gowanda’s Crissa Scanlan won the shot put and discus.
“The girls came together, it was a great opening league meet for us,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “It’s good to see the improvement of girls from past years as we get started with the new season and we’ve got a lot of new girls on the team this year. I’m looking forward to a great season as we move forward, we’ve got the Olean Invitational coming up this weekend.”
Salamanca 84, Bolivar-Richburg 37
SALAMANCA — Salamanca won all but two events as Michaelynn Lecceradone, Summer Downey, Ryanna Brady, Sierra Haynoski and Alina Cook won two events each.
Lecceradone took the 100 hurdles and pole vault, Downey won the 100 and 200, Brady the 1,500 and 400 hurdles, Sierra Haynoski the 400 and 800 and Cook took the shot put and discus. Isabella Milks also grabbed a win in the high jump. Salamanca also took first in all three relays.
Bolivar-Richburg’s Nadia Baldwin won the long jump and Carmen Crowley took the triple jump.
“We were struggling to put our best lineup together today and I am so proud of how we stepped up to fill in the gaps in events that kids will not normally volunteer for,” Warriors coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “We see these kids growing in ways that will truly matter in the real world, with confidence and willingness to sacrifice for the team. They are learning to accept that sometimes it’s just gonna hurt — physically and emotionally — but I am gonna do it anyway and that is what we work so hard to get them to embrace.”
BOYS TRACK
Allegany-Limestone 114, Gowanda 22
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone earned first-place finishes in all 14 individual events and all three relays to run away with its first league meet.
Quadruple-winner Joshua Nolder led the Gators by taking first in the 110 high hurdles, 400 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
A-L also had a trio of double-winners: Jacob Herbert in the triple jump and pole vault, Matthew Milliner in the 200 and 400 and Alex Redeye in the 800 and 3,200. Nathan Wolfe (1,600), Connor Goudie (100), Kyle Gonska (discus) and Ahren Faller (shot put) won one event each.
Salamanca 113, Bolivar-Richburg 16
SALAMANCA — Triple-winner Archer Newark led Salamanca to the victory, taking wins in the 100, 200 and long jump.
Easton Chudy (pole vault, triple jump) and Aiden George (1,600, 800) were double-winners for SHS, which took all but two events. Kyle Lecceradone (400), Jordan Green (400 hurdles), Taylor Hayes (3,200), Zach Trietley (shot put) and Keegan Hardy (discus) all won an event and SHS took all three relays.
Bolivar-Richburg’s Hunter Walp won the 110 high hurdles and Dustin Murray took the high jump.
“The win was truly a team victory as many were willing to try something new in hopes of helping to gain team points, and their willingness paid off big time,” SHS coach Michelle Hill said.