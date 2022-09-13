JAMESTOWN — In her first event since her incredible and record-setting junior season, Angelina Napoleon picked up where she left off, leading the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team to a victory in its season-opener.
On a wet course, Napoleon, now a senior, took first of 34 participants with a 5K time of 19:26 to key the Gators to first of four teams in a CCAA meet at Southwestern on Tuesday. Napoleon topped the Trojans’ Emma Lewis by 19 seconds for first. A-L boasted three of the top five runners as Ashlyn Collins took fourth in 21:37 and Lilianna Peters was fifth in 21:39. A-L finished with 35 points, besting Southwestern (47), Maple Grove (51) and Fredonia (84).
Lilly Coulter also had a top-10 finish, taking eighth in 23:41.
On the boys’ side Nate Lewis placed first individually of 43 competitors in 17:07 while leading Southwestern (27 points) past Maple Grove (42), Fredonia (59) and Allegany-Limestone (incomplete). Alex Redeye was the Gators’ top runner, taking eighth in 19:38. Evan Johnson was 25th in 22:31.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Jamestown 28, Gowanda 40, Olean 66, Dunkirk 105
GIRLS: Jamestown 30, Gowanda 32, Olean inc.
GOWANDA — Autumn Pupo took first individually with a 5K time of 21:51.92 and Gowanda claimed the top two spots, but Jamestown won the girls team title with three of the top and four of the top seven runners.
Gabriella Knight led the Red Raiders with a third-place finish (22:52.81). For Olean, Sofia Rucinski took eighth in 27:18.55 and Marrianna Young was ninth in 27:37.07.
On the boys’ side, Maxwell Knight led Jamestown the team win with a first-place time of 17:37.83. Olean had a trio of strong finishes, with Lucas Peterson-Volz grabbing fourth (17:56.97), Adrian Bohdanowycz taking eighth (18:18.75) and Cavan Boutillette placing 13th (18:52.97).
BOYS: Frewsburg 17, C/S/P 50, SC/Forestville 77, Franklinville/Ellicottville 84
GIRLS: C/S/P 15, Frewsburg inc., SC/Corestville inc., Franklinville/Ellicottville inc.
FREWSBURG — Juvenal Diaz placed first individually, finishing with a 5K time of 18:42, and Frewsburg boasted the top four runners, and five of the top seven, in cruising to the boys’ victory.
Grant Cornell led Franklinville/Ellicottville with a sixth-place finish in 20:05.
On the girls’ side, Clymer/Sherman/Panama dominated, claiming the top eight runners and nine of the top 10. Tess Flikkema led the way with a 5K time of 21:42. For F/E, Lucy Marchese took 18th in 27:04 and Ryanna Herrick was 20th in 28:57.
BOYS: Arkport/Canaseraga/Alfred-Almond 15, Hammondsport 48, Cuba-Rushford inc., Hornell inc.
GIRLS: Arkport/Canaseraga/Alfred-Almond 15, Cuba-Rushford inc., Hammondsport inc., Hornell inc.
CUBA — Hammondsport’s Emmy O’Neill (22:41) and Arkport/Canaseraga’s Braydon Brewster (19:51) took first place individually on the girls’ and boys’ sides, respectively, as A/C/A-A captured first in both team events.
Libby Drum took third in 24:21 while teammate Sofia Riquelme was eighth in 26:11 for the Cuba-Rushford girls.
Kelly, Harmony take race at C-LV
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley held its season-opener at the Pat McGee Trail in Little Valley, hosting Salamanca, Randolph, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley and West Valley.
Roan Kelly won the boys’ race with a 3.0-mile time of 16:46 to pace Randolph to the team title. Olivia Harmony, of West Valley, finished first on the girls’ side with a time of 20:00, and Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady took second in 20:05. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley claimed the girls’ team title.
For the Salamanca boys, Perry Winship placed 14th in 22:21 and Konner Spring was 18th in 23:13. Additionally for the girls, Sydnie John was 13th in 27:25 and Leyna Harper was 16th in 32:25.
SWIMMING
Fredonia 96, Olean 84
OLEAN — In a closely-contested meet — Olean had seven firsts to Fredonia’s five — the Hillbillies used their depth to pull out the win.
Five different competitors earned firsts for Fredonia.
Megan Jackson and Tyetta Herman each helped secure four No. 1 finishes for Olean. Jackson won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke while also swimming on the top 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. Herman claimed the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and was also part of two winning relays.
Anna Slavinsky, Emmalie Gehm and Kayci Landow also contributed to a pair of relay victories.