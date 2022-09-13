JAMESTOWN — In her first event since her incredible and record-setting junior season, Angelina Napoleon picked up where she left off, leading the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team to a victory in its season-opener.

On a wet course, Napoleon, now a senior, took first of 34 participants with a 5K time of 19:26 to key the Gators to first of four teams in a CCAA meet at Southwestern on Tuesday. Napoleon topped the Trojans’ Emma Lewis by 19 seconds for first. A-L boasted three of the top five runners as Ashlyn Collins took fourth in 21:37 and Lilianna Peters was fifth in 21:39. A-L finished with 35 points, besting Southwestern (47), Maple Grove (51) and Fredonia (84).

