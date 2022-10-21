IRVING — The Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team had just finished up an unbeaten dual meet season.
On Friday, it faced some of its toughest competition of the season in an invitational event an hour-and-a-half from home … and still came out on top.
And, to no one’s surprise, Angelina Napoleon was at the center of it.
Napoleon cruised to first place among 64 participants and four of her teammates finished inside the top 10 as the Gators came away with the Division II title at the Sunset Stampede at Evangola State Park on Friday. Napoleon completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:09.41, for an impressive pace of 5:51.5, while finishing a full minute and 21 seconds ahead of second-place runner Emma Lewis of Southwestern. The Gators totaled 26 points for first of six scored teams, well ahead of No. 2 Eden (59) and No. 3 St. Mary’s-Lancaster (67).
Napoleon took first not just in her division, but of all 135 runners (including the large schools), and again wasn’t particularly tested, finishing one minute and three seconds ahead of Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette.
A-L’s Ashlyn Collins also reached the podium with a third-place finish of 20:40.83 while teammates Lilianna Peters (20:40.83) and Elexa Duggan (21:16.51) were fourth and sixth, respectively. Erin Sheehy (16th, 23:31.74) also logged a top-20 finish for the Gators.
“The girls are really progressing as the season has gone on,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “It’s great to see the growth that we’ve had as a team as we’re heading toward the postseason. We’re excited to see what the end of the year brings us.”
On the boys’ side, the Gators’ Alex Redeye also had an impressive outing, taking second of 103 Division II runners in 17:35.94. He trailed only winner Nate Lewis of Southwestern (17:07.89), though A-L didn’t figure into the team scoring.
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Grant Cornell (6th, 18:20.35) and West Valley’s Jack Tharnish (8th, 18:36.65) also logged top-10 finishes for the Big 30. Additionally, Evan Johnson (A-L) was 17th in 19:44.52, Eli Strickland (Fillmore) was 20th (20:08.48) and Dean Frank (Cuba-Rushford) was 21st (20:10.64).
In Division I, Olean’s Lucas Peterson-Volz placed 12th of 87 runners in 18:17.69. Teammate Cavan Boutillette was 23rd in 19:25.74 as the Huskies claimed sixth of seven teams in the scoring. For the girls, West Valley’s Olivia Harmony was fifth in Division II (21:11.44) and Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum was 12th (23:04.82). In the large school division, Olean’s Marrianna Young (26:09.95) and Sofia Rucinski (26:35.76) were 36th and 38th, respectively, of 71 runners. Brooklyn Lazarz finished fourth overall (21:06.99) to lead Pioneer to second of seven in the team scoring (69 points), behind only Orchard Park (19 points).