FALCONER — Angelina Napoleon had been dominant all season.
Anthony DeCapua wanted his crack at the 400-meter run.
The former continued her stellar campaign and the latter got his chance — and made the most of it — at the CCAA Division I Track and Field Championship on Friday.
Napoleon set a school record in an astounding sixth-straight meet, breaking her own mark in the 1,500, and finished with three individual firsts and a second while leading the Allegany-Limestone girls team to third place among six teams.
The A-L sophomore won the 1,500 in 4:49.1, a full three seconds faster than her existing school mark, which she set during this six-meet run. She also won the 800 (2:22.7) and high jump (5-0) and ran a personal-best time of :16.6 while finishing second in the 100 hurdles.
Ashlyn Collins was a double-winner for the Gators, taking first in the 400 (1:03.2) and 3,000 (11:51.2). Jillian Walsh was third in the 400 hurdles (1:17.8) and A-L’s 3,200-relay team of Collins, Lilliana Peters, Emily Lippert and Erin Sheehy took third in 11:53.6.
The Gators finished with 88 points, finishing behind first-place Falconer and Southwestern.
“It was nice to get into a meet where you had more participants in each race,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “It was maybe a little bit more — (Angelina) still didn’t have anybody right on her tail — but there were more people out there, and it felt more earned. That can hype you up a little more, get you more excited. And she took advantage of that atmosphere.”
DeCapua, meanwhile, set the new school record in the 400 while helping the A-L boys team to second place. DeCapua ran a second-place time of :50.4, topping the previous mark of :51.39 set by Toddrick Mason in 2014.
Jake Brink brought home individual wins in both the 1,600 (4:43.1) and 3,200 (10:24.0) while Noah Paterniti claimed the pole vault title by clearing 10 feet, six inches. A-L’s 3,200 relay team of Daniel Casey, Ryan Wisniewski, Donald Higgs and Brink also took first with a time of 8:41.0. Ryan Wisniewski added a second in the 3,200 (10:27.0).
The Gators totaled 117 points, placing behind only Southwestern (182).
“We knew it was going to be a good race in the 400,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said, “because when we had Fredonia in a duel meet, their kid ran a :50.6 and we didn’t have Anthony in the 400, so we were really looking to put him up against the kid from Fredonia. That kid ran a great race (with a winning time of :49.8), but that helped lower Anthony’s time (and get him the record).”