ALLEGANY — Racing on their home course Tuesday, Angelina Napoleon and Jacob Brink used the familiarity to their advantage, both placing first for the Allegany-Limestone in their respective races to pace the Gator cross country teams to a pair of dominant victories in a four-team home meet.
The one-sided victories began with the A-L girls, who produced a near-perfect score, 17, taking the first four spots in the race and putting five runners in the top seven. Napoleon completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:33 for first in a field of 27 runners. Maddie Straub took second (21:23), Ashlyn Collins nabbed third (21:39) and Liliana Peters placed fourth (21:41). Erin Sheehy also had a Top 10 finish for A-L, taking seventh in 22:53.
Randolph finished in a distant second with 65 points thanks to a fifth-place finish by Sydney Smith (22:19) and 10th place from Gracyn Rowland (23:56).
Franklinville/Ellicottville scored 70 points to finish just behind in third. Tarryn Herman placed eighth (23:33) and Nicole Burton snagged ninth (23:52) to pace the Titans.
Olean finished fourth with 74 points. Sara Thomas was the Huskies’ bright spot ,finishing sixth (22:30).
On the boys’ side, ahead of a 26-runner field, Brink covered the 3.1-mile course in an impressive 16:34 to place first and elevate the Gators, who put their entire scoring five in the top 12, to a dominant victory. Daniel Casey finished second (16:45) just behind Brink, Alex Redeye placed seventh (18:46), Damion Bish finished ninth (18:55) and Kevin Voegelin rounded out Allegany-Limestone’s scoring runners, placing 12th (19:09). Allegany-Limestone finished with 31 points.
Franklinville/Ellicottville finished second in the team standings with 48 points thanks to putting three runners in the top ten. Maddox Bush nabbed fourth (17:47), eighth-grader Grant Cornell finished sixth (18:25) and Cayden Hatch took 10th (19:05).
Olean’s Jack DeRose finished fifth (18:23) to guide the Huskies to 64 points and a third-place finish as a team. Lucas Peterson-Volz took eighth (18:53) and Adrian Bohdanowycz finished just outside the top ten in 11th (19:09).
Randolph finished with 77 points to round out the team standings in fourth. Roan Kelly took third (17:27) to anchor the Cardinals.
SWIMMING
Salamanca 104, Chautauqua Lake 55
MAYVILLE — Camryn Quigley went 4-for-4, capturing two individual wins (50 free, 100 fly) and swimming on two winning relay teams to power Salamanca.
Charli Ross (200 IM) and Mackenzie Crouse (100 back) each took one event and were also part of two first-place relay teams while Addison Follman and Jem Yarbour swam on two winning relay teams for the Warriors.
Sophia Gervasio (200 free, 500 free) won two events for Chautauqua Lake.
Southwestern 93, Olean 92
OLEAN — Alexis Trietley set a pool record in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming the race in a time of 23.97 seconds, but Olean came up one point short in the team scoring.
Megan Jackson (200 IM, 100 freestyle) and Anna Slavinski (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) were both double-winners for Olean.
Olean won two of three relays, the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Morgan Faulk won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races for Southwestern.
AT MAYVILLE
Salamanca 104, Chautauqua Lake 55
200 medley relay: Salamanca (Follman, Ross, Quigley, Crouse) 2:30.93
200 freestyle: Gervasio (CL) 2:30.38
200 IM: Ross (S) 2:56.09
50 freestyle: Quigley (S) 28.40
100 butterfly: Quigley (S) 1:22.67
100 freestyle: Testa (CL) 1:12.521
500 freestyle: Gervasio (CL) 6:41.91
200 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Lecceardone, Yarbour, Quigley, Breazeale) 2:09.73
100 backstroke: Crouse (S) 1:25.31
100 breaststroke: Rizzo (CL) 1:29.29
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Ross, Yarbour, Crouse, Follman) 5:08.0
AT OLEAN
Southwestern 93, Olean 92
200 medley relay: Olean (Slavinski, Jackson, Trietley, Thomas) 2:02.58
200 freestyle: Faulk (SW) 2:13.73
200 IM: Jackson (O) 2:23.42
50 freestyle: Trietley (O) 23.97
Diving: Maggio (SW) 234.82
100 butterfly: Slavinski (O) 1:12.77
100 freestyle: Jackson (O) 55.64
500 freestyle: Faulk (SW) 6:04.04
200 freestyle relay: Olean (DeGroff, Marshall, Herman, Trietley) 1:52.15
100 backstroke: Slavinski (O) 1:12.32
100 breaststroke: Shedd (SW) 1:14.94
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (Grijalva, Spitz, Shedd, Faulk) 4:06.81