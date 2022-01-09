HOUGHTON — Angelina Napoleon won two girls events and Jacob Brink and Quintin Allen won one each for the boys, leading the Allegany-Limestone indoor track and field teams at a Section 6 A-C divisional meet at Houghton College on Saturday.
For the A-L girls, Napoleon won the 1,000-meter run (2:59.22) and the high jump (5-feet, 3 inches).
The A-L 1,600 relay of Ashlyn Collins, Jessica Daley, Tyyetta Herman and Napoleon was first in 4:23.85.
Collins took second in the 600 (1:47.88), Herman third in the 300 (45.93) and long jump (14-4.5) and Maddie Straub was third in the 1,500 race walk (9:37.60). The 3,200 relay (Samantha Bray, Nicole Burton, Lily Coulter, Erin Sheehy) was third (12:02.51). Coulter took fourth in the 600 (1:56.96).
For the boys, Brink won the 1,600 run (4:27.29) and Allen won the long jump (20-0.25).
Tony Bates was second in the triple jump (38-9.75) and third in the 55 hurdles (9.87). Adam Hall took third in the shot put (33-7.75). A-L also had a pair of fourth-place finishes, by Damion Bish in the 300 (40.10) and Kevin Voegelin in the 600 (1:38.28).
"Today was another strong day for Allegany-Limestone,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “Angelina led the way with three firsts and Jake's time in the 1,600 was less than a second from Owen Barber's school record, which is nice to see this early in the season. Quintin's long jump was his first time over 20 feet, indoor or outdoor, so that has to be a big boost to his confidence, too.”
For Salamanca, Aliyah Lee was second in the girls’ pole vault (6-3) and Harley Brown was fourth in the 55 hurdles (11.51). Gahseni'de' Hubbell was fifth in the weight throw (17-8.5). Archer Newark had the top finish for the Salamanca boys, taking seventh in the 300 (40.40).