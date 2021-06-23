FALCONER — The Allegany-Limestone and Franklinville/Ellicottville track and field teams were eager to see how their top athletes would fare against the best of the best.
After all, both had competitors who were dominant in regular season, CCAA and sectional class action this season. That was especially true of A-L’s Angelina Napoleon and Jacob Brink, who had established themselves as two of the top track athletes in the section and, perhaps, beyond.
In the end, both Gators — and the county as a whole — fared well at the highest level of the summer.
Napoleon and Brink captured the Big 30’s only two first-place finishes and Napoleon was one of the best performers at the entire meet to highlight local action at the Section 6 Division II Track and Field Championships on Wednesday in Falconer.
In a meet that consisted of qualifiers from 60-plus schools, Napoleon captured three sectional shields, winning the high jump (5-4) while finishing second in the 1,500 (4:51.74) and 800 (2:26.16, roughly five seconds off the winner in each) and adding a fourth in the 400 (1:01.28). Brink paced the field in the 1,600 (4:33.22, winning by over a second) and finished second in the 3,200 (10:23.26) while also anchoring the third-place 3,200 relay team (8:30.29) of Anthony DeCapua, Donald Higgs and Daniel Casey.
Those efforts were part of an impressive overall showing for the Gators.
ON THE boys’ side, Ryan Wisniewski claimed a shield in the 3000-meter steeplechase (3rd, 10:25.51) while also placing eighth in the 1,600 (4:49.06). Noah Paterniti took fourth in the pole vault (11-0), Zack Krenzel was sixth in the pole vault (10-0) and Ahren Faller finished ninth in the shot put (39-4 1/2). For the girls, Ashlyn Collins had a seventh in the 1,500 (5:22.55) and an eighth in the 400 (1:03.84).
The Franklinville/Ellicottville teams, meanwhile, shined nearly as bright.
On the girls’ side, Tyyetta Herman won a shield in the 400 (2nd, 1:00.83) while placing sixth in the 200 (:27.33). Hayly Fredrickson was a Top-10 finisher in three events, taking fourth in the pole vault (9-6), sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:14.32) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (:18.22). Additionally, Alyssa Williams was fifth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (8:25.25), Tarryn Herman was sixth in the shot put (29-5 1/4), Anna Slavinski took seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:14.67) and Mandy Hurlburt captured eighth in the 100 hurdles (:20.46).
The Titans’ 1,600-meter relay team of both Hermans, Slavinski and Nicole Burton rounded out the effort by finishing 10th (4:23.94).
FOR THE boys, Noah Steinbroner also had one of the top Big 30 individual efforts, taking second in the 100 with a time of :11.20, which was just a half-second behind winner Evanuel Cook, of WNY Maritime. Maddox Bush added a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-9) while Connor Terwilliger took fourth in the pentathlon with 2,589 points.
Elsewhere among local Top-10 finishes, Portville’s Jenna Wyant claimed a third-place shield in the 400 (1:01.20, finishing 8/10ths of a second ahead of A-L’s Napoleon, as the Big 30 claimed the 2-4 spots in that race), while Jackie Daley was eighth in the 200 (:27.75). Bryan Randolph was 10th in the high jump for the PCS boys at 5-5.
For Salamanca, both Arlen Newark and Jillian Rea brought home sectional shields.
Newark set a school record en route to a third-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:02.0. He also added an eighth-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase (11:42.23). Rea, meanwhile, finished third in the shot put, surpassing her previous personal best by almost two feet with a throw of 32-5 1/4. She also improved her PR in the discus by over two feet with a fifth-place throw of 89-4.
For Pioneer, Joe Stover reached the podium by taking second in the long jump (20-9 1/4) and also finished eighth in the 100 (:11.64) and ninth in the 200 (:23.88). Walker Bekial captured a shield in the 400 (:51.66) while Ryan Karp checked in sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:00.53) and Nick Green eighth in the high jump (5-7). On the girls’ side, Madison Snayczuk claimed third in the long jump (16-6 1/4) while Brooklyn Lazarz was fifth in the 1,500 (15:13.02).
Jason Copella, of Olean, claimed ninth place in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, six inches.