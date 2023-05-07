FALCONER — Angelina Napoleon competed in four events at the Falconer Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
And, as has been the case for the last few years, she won all four of them.
The A-L senior won the 800 (2:11.94), 1,500 (5:10.09), 2,000 steeplechase (6:32.81) and high jump (5-4) to lead the Gators to third place among 19 teams. And though Napoleon was again the standout, it was a team effort that allowed A-L to reach the podium.
The Gators’ 3,200 relay team of Ashlyn Collins, Lilianna Peters, Elexa Duggan and Lilly Coulter took second in 10:31.52. Individually, A-L earned key points with Anaya Mickens taking third in the discus (92-11), Peters placing fourth in the 3,000 (11:07.51) and fifth in the 1,500 (5:19.29), Collins running to fifth in the 800 (2:26.44) and Duggan notching fifth in the 3,000. The Gators fared particularly well in the distance events, nabbing three of the top six 1,500 spots, two of the top five 3,000 spots and taking second in the 3,200 relay.
A-L (65 points) finished behind only team champion East Aurora (90.5) and Southwestern (72), with Frontier (64) and Falconer (42.5) rounding out the top five.
The Portville girls also had a solid day, finishing well inside the top half of teams in eighth place. And Jenna Wyant, like Napoleon, was one of the meet’s stars. Wyant won the 400 (:59.84) and took third in the 100 (:13.22) individually while also helping the Panthers to a win in the 1,600 relay (4:14.77) and to third in the 400 relay (:53.07). Sister Julia was right there, claiming fifth in the 200 (:27.54) while running the anchor leg on the two placing relays. The Wyants were joined on the 400 relay team by Olivia Dean and Jessica Daley, and on the 1,600 squad by Daley and Aryanna Hatch.
Additionally for Portville, Samantha Bray took fifth in the steeplechase (8:57.08).
Elsewhere in the Big 30, Olivia Harmony had a pair of top-five finishes in the 3,000 (3rd, 11:07.28) and 1,500 (4th, 5:18.15) as West Valley placed 13th (10 points). Jem Fayson led Olean to 16th (8) with a third in the pole vault (8-3) while Ava Borer was fifth in the 400 (1:03.86). Emma Gassman took third in the 400 (1:02.70) for 18th-place Cattaraugus-Little Valley (7).
On the boys’ side, Allegany-Limestone also turned in the top Big 30 finish by placing seventh of 15 teams (37 points). And it did so with a host of strong efforts.
The Gators won two individual events, with Alex Redeye taking first in the 800 (1:59.85) and Josh Nolder pacing the field in the high jump (5-11). A-L’s 400 relay team of Jacob Herbert, Ahren Faller, Matthew Milliner and Connor Goudie also reached the podium by taking third (:45.99).
But where the A-L girls accumulated points in the distance events, the boys did so primarily in the field, with Herbert adding a fourth in the pole vault (11-6), Kyle Gonska taking fourth in the discus (121-6) and Faller notching fifth in the shot put (41-5 ½). Quintin Allen had the top finish for 13th-place Olean, taking third in the long jump (20-3). Bryan Randolph was sixth in the high jump for Portville (5-6, 15th place).
Randolph won the team title with 92 points, ahead of Southwestern (78) and Chautauqua Lake (57.5).