BEMUS POINT — After an unbeaten league campaign and a first-place showing at last week’s Sunset Stampede, Angelina Napoleon and the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team carried that momentum into the postseason on Friday.
As they’ve made into habit, Napoleon took first individually of 82 runners and the A-L girls placed first of seven teams to win the CCAA Championships hosted by Maple Grove at Bemus Point Golf Course.
Napoleon completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:57.05, finishing well ahead of second-place finisher Emma Lewis, of Southwestern (19:15.36). The Gators totaled 27 points to secure the county title in convincing fashion of Clymer/Sherman/Panama (66 points) and Maple Grove (69). Once again, A-L’s win went beyond Napoleon, as five Gator runners finished in the top 12. Lilianna Peters was third (20:09.08), Elexa Duggan seventh (21:01.09), Ashlyn Collins eighth (21:12.64) and Lilly Coulter 12th (21:46.74). Also for A-L, Erin Sheehy was 20th in 22:18.35.
“I said last week that the girls are really coing together as a team, and today really reindofrced that,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “To be able to have five girls right up in top 12 and the score that we had to win was very exciting. We’ve been talking about some goals since the beginning of the season, and it was nice to finally get to a place where we could achieve what we talked about doing.”
Elsewhere in the Big 30, West Valley’s Olivia Harmony had a strong showing in taking fourth (20:13.29) while teammate Olympia Leckey was 35th (23:55.64). Olean’s Marrianna Young was 47th (25:02.75) and teammate Sofia Rucinski was 57th (26:05.50) and Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Luciana Marchase was 50th (25:17.36).
On the boys’ side, A-L’s Alex Redeye had the top finish of Big 30 participants, placing 10th of 129 runners in 17:41.55. Southwestern won the team event with 58 points, edging Jamestown (61 points), with Frewsburg (88 points) taking third. The lone local outfits in the team scoring were Olean (292) and F/E (297), which finished 12th and 13, respectively, of 13 teams.
Roan Kelly, of Randolph, took the top spot individually with a time of 16:32.98, finishing less than a second ahead of Southwestern’s Nate Lewis (16:33.19). Elsewhere locally, F/E’s Grant Cornell was 13th (17:57.65), Olean’s Lucas Peterson-Volz was 28th (18:38.40) and West Valley’s Jack Tharnish also had a top 25 finish at 25th (18:47.11). Meanwhile, Cavan Boutillette, of Olean, was 38th (19:23.40), AL’s Evan Johnson was 49th (19:52.48) and Grady Merrill, of Cattaraugus-Little Valley was 53rd (19:58.09).