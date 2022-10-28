A-L

The Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team poses with the trophy after winning the CCAA Championship in convincing fashion on Friday at Bemus Point Golf Course in Bemus Point. Pictured are, from left: Elexa Duggan, Lilianna Peters, Hayden Kolb, Angelina Napoleon, Erin Sheehy, Ashlyn Collins, Lilly Coulter and Lindsey Kolb.

 Photo provided

BEMUS POINT — After an unbeaten league campaign and a first-place showing at last week’s Sunset Stampede, Angelina Napoleon and the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team carried that momentum into the postseason on Friday.

As they’ve made into habit, Napoleon took first individually of 82 runners and the A-L girls placed first of seven teams to win the CCAA Championships hosted by Maple Grove at Bemus Point Golf Course.

