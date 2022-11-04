A-L

The Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team poses with its patches and championship plaque after winning the Section 6 Class C2 championship on Friday night at Alden High School. Pictured are, front row (from left): Elexa Duggan, Erin Sheehy and Lilianna Peters. Back row: Lindsey Kolb, Angelina Napoleon, Lilly Coulter, Ashlyn Collins and Hayden Kolb.

 Photo provided

ALDEN — From before the season even began, the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team had been working to become not just a one-man band, not just a collection of individuals, but one of the strongest units in program history.

It displayed the makings for that kind of year in an unbeaten league campaign, a second-place showing at the year-end Stampede Invitational and by winning last week’s CCAA championship in dominant fashion.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social