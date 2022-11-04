ALDEN — From before the season even began, the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team had been working to become not just a one-man band, not just a collection of individuals, but one of the strongest units in program history.
It displayed the makings for that kind of year in an unbeaten league campaign, a second-place showing at the year-end Stampede Invitational and by winning last week’s CCAA championship in dominant fashion.
But it solidified its status as such with a remarkable showing at the Section 6 Championships.
Angelina Napoleon cruised to first place in Class C2 and A-L won the C2 division and finished second overall in Class C, behind only powerhouse East Aurora, on Friday at Alden High School. Napoleon ran the 3.1-mile course in 17:52.76, finishing a head-turning one minute and 10 seconds ahead of second-place runner Kylie Bowman, from Newfane. She also placed second among all class competitors, behind only Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan (17:49.31).
After finishing nearly 40 points behind East Aurora (43-81) at the Stampede event two weeks earlier, the Gators closed that gap in impressive fashion Friday, totaling 49 points to the Blue Devils’ 41 as the teams took first and second overall of 12 Class C teams.
“We knew going in that we had a tough competitor in East Aurora,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “We’ve been spending the last couple weeks really preparing ourselves to go after them. The girls did an amazing job. East Aurora is first in the state in our close, so for us to finish only eight points behind them is a huge.
“The girls far exceeded their performances earlier in the season; they really came together. The team aspect and team unity that we saw today was incredible. We were really proud to watch them go out and perform and be the strong team that they’ve been working to be.”
Five A-L runners finished inside the top 20 of 96 Class C runners. Lilianna Peters took eighth in 20:18.29, and she and Napoleon both qualified for next week’s state meet. Ashlyn Collins was 11th (21:13.90), Elexa Duggan took 13th (21:24.18) and Lilly Coulter was 16th (21:44.43). Additionally, Erin Sheehy finished 27th (22:55.96).
Once again, Napoleon wasn’t even tested at the front of the pack. And six years into her glittering career, which will reach its culmination at the state meet and, most likely, the following week’s federation event, Stamets is beginning to run out of superlatives for her senior running star.
“You’re standing along the sideline, and as she passes, you’re listening to other people say, ‘Wow, look how far ahead she is,” Stamets said of Napoleon, the defending Class C state champion. “She works really hard though. Her level of dedication and the things she needs to do … it’s difficult for her to train because she really is running out ahead of the girls in the whole section. It’s hard for her to find a training partner.
“This year, you’ve really seen her dedication to her training; she’s had to do more of it on her own. She never wavers, she’s always back and forth and talking about plans, making sure we’re getting in everything we need to get in. This didn’t just come easily for her. She’s had to work hard, and this is the culmination of six years in cross country.
For Olean, which didn’t figure into the team scoring, Jabre’yah Brown was 79th (27:14.54) and Sofia Rucinski placed 80th (27:48.10). In Class D, West Valley’s Olivia Harmony reached the podium with a third-place finish of 44 runners in 20:46.68 while teammate Olympia Leckey was 25th (24:25.88).
On the boys side, Olean turned in a couple of strong finishes, with Lucas Peterson-Volz taking 13th of 121 total Class C runners (and 10th in Class C1) in 18:49.79 and teammate Cavan Boutillette placing 23rd (16th in C1, 18:59.19). Allegany-Limestone’s Alex Redeye was 28th overall and ninth in Class C2 in 19:14.75 and teammate Evan Johnson was 16th in C2 in 19:48.37.
In Class D, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Grant Cornell placed an impressive sixth of 62 runners 17:37.15, qualifying for states with his performance. West Valley’s Jack Tharnish captured 21st in 18:59.62. Neither Olean, A-L or F/E qualified for the team scoring in those classes. West Valley placed eighth of eight teams in Class D.
Randolph’s Roan Kelly won Class D and was one of the meet’s top runners with a 5K time of 16:22.84.