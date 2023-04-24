OLEAN — The Allegany-Limestone girls track and field team won its division at the Olean Boosters/Rieds Food Barn Track & Field Invitational Saturday, led by senior star Angelina Napoleon.
Napoleon won four events, including two meet record times, on the way to winning the Fay Cosens Most Outstanding Track athlete award.
Napoleon won the 400-meter dash in a record of :57.70, which also bested her school record by over a second-and-a-half, and the 2,000 steeplechase with the new standard of 6:29.40. She also won the 1,500 (4:55.93) and the high jump (five feet, three inches).
Also winning a Fay Cosens Award, Wellsville’s Kaylee Oswald won Most Outstanding Field recognition after sweeping the throws with a 32-feet, 9-inch shot put and 110-feet discus.
A-L’s 105 points earned it first place in the girls’ small school division, edging out Franklinville/Ellicottville (94).
Ashlyn Collins won the 800 (2:25.97) for A-L, while Lilianna Peters had two fourth-place finishes, the 1,500 (5:21.99) and 3,000 (11:23.90). Caitlyn Kellogg took fifth in the long jump (14-10.25). A-L’s 3,200 relay of Collins, Peters, Elexa Duggan and Alyssa Karl took second (10:49.19) while Collins, Erin Sheey, Karl and Maya Lyle-Hess took fifth in the 1,600 relay (4:40.40).
FOR SECOND-place F/E, Tyyetta Herman won both the 100 (:13.28) and 200-meter dashes (:27.15) and had a pair of seconds: in the 400 (:59.66) and long jump (15-8). Anna Slavinski won the 400 hurdles (1:08.85) and was second in the pole vault (9-0).
Elizabeth Price was second in discus (100-7), Alysa Williams added a third-place steeplechase run (8:06.80) and Megan Jackson took fifth in the shot put (30-1). The 3,200 relay of Dalayla Alexander, Jackson, Abby Chudy and Peyton Mest was fourth (11:14.47).
Portville came in fourth of 17 teams in the small school division (56 points), led by a winning 1,600 relay of Jessica Daley, Aryanna Hatch, Jenna Wyant and Julia Wyant with a time of 4:23.98. Jenna Wyant was second in the 100 (:13.44) and third in the 400 (1:02.60) while Julia Wyant was fourth in the 200 (:28.24). Ava Yaynes took fifth in the 800 (2:38.71). The 400 relay of Olivia Dean, Jessica Daley, Julia Wyant and Jenna Wyant was third (:53.30).
For fifth-place Oswayo Valley, Laci Miller won the long jump (16-1) and Cheyenne Mehl was second in the 800 (2:30.51) and third in the 1,500 (5:13.38).
Wellsville took eighth, led by Oswald’s two first-place finishes and fellow thrower Alyssa Dorrough, who took second in the shot put (30-0.75) and fifth in discus (95-6).
West Valley’s Olivia Harmony was fifth in the 3,000 (11:37.57).
IN THE large-school division, Olean took seventh, led by a third-place shot put from Leah Williams (31-7.5) and a 400 relay of Williams, Jabre-yah Brown, Jez Fayson, Lily Schena taking fifth (:54.83).
For Pioneer, Kevina Drennan was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:14.69) while the 3,200 relay of Taryn Zimmer, Valerie Gilbert, Taylor Rosiera and Drennan was also fifth (11:15.89).
Niagara Wheatfield ran away with the large school girls division at 140 points, clearing runner-up Southwestern’s 78.
THE ALLEGANY-Limestone boys earned third of 17 small schools (74 points) powered by two second-place runs by Alex Redeye and a throw from Kevin Edwards-Hardy. Redeye was second in the 800 (2:06.93) and 1,600 (4:40.86). Edwards-Hardy took second in discus (132-11).
Also for the Gators, Joshua Nolder took fourth in the high jump (5-7), Jacob Herbert tied for fourth in the pole vault (10-6) and Ahren Faller took fifth in the shot put (41-0.25). The 400 relay (Herbert, Faller, Edwards-Hardy, Connor Goudie) was second at :45.62 while the 1,600 relay (Herbert, Nolder, Matthew Milliner, Redeye) was fourth at 3:45.62.
The F/E boys followed in fourth (39 points) with Benjamin Edwards taking third in the 400 hurdles (1:02.78) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (:18.12). Grant Cornell ran to fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:16.40) and Bill Slavinski was fourth in the shot put (41-5.5).
For sixth-place small school Portville (22), Bryan Randolph was second in the high jump (5-9) and Kyle North second in the long jump (19-1).
Wellsville’s Brayden Riley was fourth in the pole vault (10-6).
Andrew Coriaty took fourth in the 3,200 (10:34.60) for Oswayo Valley while Noah Sherman was fourth in the 400 for Northern Potter.
Pioneer took fifth of eight teams in the large school division, led by thrower Luke Fox, who took second in the shot put (45-7.5) and fifth in discus (117-11). Trent Reifsteck was third in the high jump (5-7).
Randolph (134.5) won the boys’ small school division followed by Frewsburg (123) while Southwestern (158) took the large school followed by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (100).
The boys’ Fay Cosens Most Outstanding Track award went to Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer after a sprinting sweep of the 100, 200 and 400. Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington won the Fay Cosens Most Outstanding Field award after winning both the shot put and discus.