BRONX — Angelina Napoleon had already won a second state title and took silver at the federation event. Now, however, she’s reached uncharted territory even for: a spot in the national high school championship meet.
Though her Allegany-Limestone cross country career had come to an end one week earlier with her second-place finish at the New York State Federation Championship, Napoleon knew she’d be racing at least one more time scholastically in the Northeast Regional.
And depending on how that meet went, she might have even gotten to close out her decorated cross country run at nationals.
Given an opportunity, however, Napoleon did what she always does: She seized it.
Napoleon finished at the 43rd Annual Champs Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional on Saturday in Van Cortlandt Park. On a 52-degree sunny, but windy day, Napoleon logged a 5K time of 18:18.0, finishing less than a second out of sixth place 12 seconds out of the top five.
By finishing in the Top 10, she has, in fact, qualified for the national championship, where she’ll compete against the top runners from the South, Midwest and West Regional meets in the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships National Finals on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.
Ellie Shea, of Belmont, Mass., won the girls’ race with a 5K time of 17:10.7, topping New Windsor, N.Y.’s Karrie Baloga (17:24.9), the only one to defeat Napoleon at the previous week’s federation meet, Shirley, N.Y.’s Zariel Macchia (17:47.9).
Still, against the stiffest competition of her career, Napoleon shined again and will now have the chance to test herself against the best runners in the entire country.
“Last year, she was 12th in that same (regional) meet, so she just missed the cut last year,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets noted of Napoleon’s performance. “So this was really a big goal from the beginning of the season that we had kind of laid out and were looking at. A lot of what we’d done through the season was building toward this.”
And though her scholastic goal was always to bring home another state championship, the even bigger objective was to crack that top 10 and advance to the national championship meet.
In the end, it was yet another — final — box checked for Napoleon.
“All along, we were looking beyond (states) in our goals and planning and training,” Stamets said. “After this one, she was really excited because it’s kind of like she’s had the pinnacle of where she can go from here. Again, now she can just relax and do her thing. So she was super excited about qualifying, and I was too.”