Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon finished seventh at the Champs Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional on Saturday in the Bronx, turning in a time of 18:18.0. By finishing in the Top 10, she qualified for the Champs National Finals on Dec. 10 in San Diego, Calif.

BRONX — Angelina Napoleon had already won a second state title and took silver at the federation event. Now, however, she’s reached uncharted territory even for: a spot in the national high school championship meet.

Though her Allegany-Limestone cross country career had come to an end one week earlier with her second-place finish at the New York State Federation Championship, Napoleon knew she’d be racing at least one more time scholastically in the Northeast Regional.

