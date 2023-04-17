CUBA — Laney Murphy hit a home run with three RBI and a run scored as the Cuba-Rushford softball team jumped back above .500 on the year.

The Rebels (3-2) ousted Andover/Whitesville, 9-2, in a rainy Allegany County league meeting on Monday.

Jordyn Radomski fanned seven while scattering six hits and no walks in a complete-game win. She also helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Taylor Searle went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Rebels, who jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead.

“We started out hot with our bats and just kind of kept it going from there,” C-R coach Mary Keesler said.

For Andover/Whitesville, Aislinn Hamiltin was 2-for-3 with a triple, Olivia Waters was 2-for-3 with a double and each drove in a run. Makaila Brewster (3 SO, 4 BB, 10 hits in the circle) added a hit.

NON-LEAGUE

Wellsville 9, Fredonia 3

ST. BONAVENTURE — Makenzie Cowburn again shined on both ends as Wellsville maintained its roll.

The star junior struck out 15 while scattering three walks in the circle and also went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Lions at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field. Brazen Beckwith tripled with two RBI, Marissa Ordway and Emma Dunaway each contributed RBI singles and Avaree Palmatier chipped in a triple for Wellsville (9-1).

“Tonight we faced an outstanding pitcher (Jordan Lucas) and we battled to plate some runs,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Our hitters did a good job hitting strikes. Mackenzie was outstanding in the circle and it truly was a team victory tonight.”

Lucas went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Jaelynn Davis hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for Fredonia.

Letchworth 13, Fillmore 4

FILLMORE — Abbie DeRock struck out 13 while scattering six hits and four walks to key Letchworth. Morgan Brice totaled two hits while Abigail Bacon and Aubrie Brown each had a hit and an RBI for Letchworth.

The Indians were outhit 6-5, but leveraged 12 walks, four errors and some timely hits into a win. They plated five runs in each of the second and fourth innings en route to a 13-0 lead through the top of the sixth.

Mylee Miller, Emma Beardsley and Grace Russell all had a hit with an RBI and Oakley Frazier, Mattie McCumiskey and Skylar Gaddy all added hits for Fillmore.

