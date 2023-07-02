OLEAN — Between a Friday day off and another postponement on Sunday, the Olean Oilers played just one game over the weekend.
But they used it to increase their lead, if ever so slightly, in the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division standings.
Olean broke out its bats to down Genesee, 12-8, in a weather-delayed game early Saturday afternoon. And Logan Murgenovich was at the heart of those fireworks.
After joining the team on June 19, two weeks into the season, the Westminster College senior had struggled to get settled, totaling just three hits in his first 33 at-bats. But, batting out of the No. 9 hole on Saturday, he broke from that slump in a big way, going 3-for-3 with a third-inning grand slam that gave Olean some needed separation.
Murgenovich reached base five times, including a pair of walks, and also scored three runs.
Sam Polk went 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI and Daniel Jackson also had two hits and drove in a run for the Oilers (12-11-1). With its win over Genesee and Cortland’s Saturday doubleheader sweep of Dansville, Olean upped its lead to four points (25-21) over Dansville in the West. The Oilers are currently the only team above .500 in the division.
Up 1-0 early, Olean fell behind 3-1 in the second, but retook the lead, 4-3, in the bottom half, highlighted by a Polk two-run double, and made it 9-3 with a five-run third, capped by Murgenovich’s grand slam.
The Rapids (10-14) pulled to within 9-6 in the fourth, but Olean tacked on three more runs in the later stages to seal it.
Blaise Zeiders also doubled while Jake Meeker had a hit and drove in two runs for Olean. The Oilers scored 12 runs on 12 hits, committed no errors and also took advantage of 10 walks and three hit batters.
Olean’s bullpen issued seven walks in five innings, but allowed just three hits in that span to keep Genesee at bay. Grant Hartley (2 RBI) and Aidan Stern (4 RBI) both homered for the Rapids.
The Oilers’ home Sunday matchup against Hornell, postponed due to rain, is scheduled to be made up Monday as part of a road doubleheader with the Steamers.